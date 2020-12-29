The Region in brief

Vaccine doses discarded
GRAFTON — Clinicians had to discard about 500 doses of the Moderna vaccine after vials were kept unrefrigerated for too long at Aurora Medical Center in Grafton.
Advocate Aurora Health officials said someone removed 50 vials from a refrigerator to access other items and failed to put them back overnight Friday. Each vial contained 10 doses of vaccine.
The Journal Sentinel in Milwaukee reported that an internal investigation found the failure was an “unintended human error.”
Clinicians were still able to administer some of the vaccine from the vials within the allowable 12 hour post-refrigeration window but had to discard most of it. Once the vaccine is thawed, it cannot be refrozen.
Advocate Aurora Health says it has vaccinated about 17,000 of its employees in the last 12 days.
Democratic legislators sworn in
MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers swore in state Assembly Democrats in a virtual ceremony Monday.
Evers met with the Democratic caucus through Zoom on Monday afternoon. He swore in new members Deb Andraca, Samba Baldeh, Sue Conley, Dora Drake, Francesca Hong, Supreme Moore Omokunde, Sylvia Ortiz-Velez, Sara Rodriguez, Kristina Shelton and Lee Snodgrass individually. He swore in returning members en masse. Assembly Democrats posted the ceremony on their YouTube channel.
Republicans emerged from the November elections with a 61-38 majority in the Assembly. The GOP also maintained its majority in the state Senate, setting up a frustrating session for Democrats.
Illinois COVID deaths top 16,000
SPRINGFIELD — Illinois’ death toll due to the COVID-19 pandemic now tops 16,000 with the numbers released Monday by state public health officials.
The Illinois Department of Public Health reports 4,453 new confirmed and possible cases of the virus. With the accompanying 105 deaths, the state’s death toll rose to 16,074.
The new COVID-19 cases were found among 51,406 tests conducted over the last 24 hours. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Dec. 21 to Dec. 27, is 8.7%.
As of late Sunday, 4,243 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of that number, 884 patients were in intensive care units and 515 patients were on ventilators.
Third suspect charged in firefighter's death
CHICAGO — A third person charged in the death of a retired Chicago Fire Department lieutenant, killed during an attempt to carjack his SUV, was ordered held without bond Monday.
Devin Barron, 20, was arrested Saturday in Lansing, Illinois by the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force, according to Chicago police. Barron is charged in the Dec. 3 death of 65-year-old Dwain Williams. Cook County Circuit Judge David Navarro ordered Barron held without bond.
Surveillance video released by police show two people with guns approach Williams as he walks toward his Jeep from a nearby popcorn shop. Williams, who had a concealed carry permit, was killed while exchanging gunfire with his assailants.
Two others, one a 15-year-old boy, have already been charged in Williams' death. The getaway driver remains at large, according to authorities.
Barron, was captured on video exiting the rear passenger seat of a stolen car shortly before Williams’ murder, prosecutors told Navarro, adding an eyewitness familiar with all four suspects positively identified them from surveillance videos.
A defense attorney told Navarro video footage wasn’t clear enough to identify his client as a suspect, adding that most of the prosecution’s evidence was circumstantial and didn’t prove Barron was the shooter.
Workers injured in building collapse
WESTMONT, Ill. — Two workers were critically injured when a building under construction partially collapsed in a Chicago suburb, authorities said.
The building partially collapsed about 12:30 p.m. Monday in west suburban Westmont, leaving the two workers hospitalized with critical injuries that were not considered life-threatening, officials with the Cook County village said.
No details about the collapse were released Monday and officials also did not release information about the injured workers.
The building collapse prompted the temporarily closure of a road along the collapse site, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.
Westmont officials said the U.S. Department of Labor would investigate the workplace incident.
— Associated Press