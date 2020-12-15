The Region in Brief

Man charged in fatal shooting resigns as firefighter
MILWAUKEE — The man charged in a fatal shooting in Milwaukee that prosecutors say involved an argument over basketball has resigned his position as a Hales Corners firefighter, the village said Tuesday.
Twenty-three-year-old Caesar Fuentes has been charged with first-degree reckless homicide by use of a dangerous weapon in the death of 24-year-old Andre Nicholson early Sunday, WTMJ-TV reported.
Police say the two men argued over which high school basketball team was better at a Third Ward bar. A criminal complaint says Nicholson struck Fuentes and was asked to leave the bar.
Fuentes followed him outside and shot him six times, the complaint said.
Fuentes turned himself in a short time later, according to police.
Man dies after accident at O'Hare
CHICAGO — A 35-year-old man has died after being struck by equipment at O’Hare International Airport in Chicago.
The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office on Monday said Jijo George of Des Plaines suffered multiple injuries, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.
Police were called to a hangar at the airport about 2 p.m. Sunday on a report of an unresponsive man beneath a vehicle. George later died at a hospital.
He was crushed by an “aircraft drivable pushback apparatus,” according to autopsy results.
His death was ruled an accident.
Suspect in rifle fired at train station surrenders
CHICAGO — A Chicago man who allegedly pulled a rifle out of a backpack and fired one shot at a Metra train station is facing three felony firearm charges after surrendering to authorities.
Shawn A. Kimbrough, 40, turned himself in Monday morning to Metra Police after the public transit agency said in a statement that it negotiated the terms of Kimbrough's surrender with his lawyer.
Metra said Kimbrough surrendered after authorities received tips that identified him as the shooting suspect after the FBI released security video and images of a man who removed a collapsible rifle from a backpack on Dec. 1 and fired one shot at McCormick Place’s Metra station.
No injuries were reported in that incident and it was unclear if the man was aiming at anything, officials said.
Kimbrough was expected to appear Tuesday in bond court. He is charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a firearm without a firearm owners identification card and reckless discharge of a firearm.
A message left Tuesday for Kimbrough's attorney seeking comment on his client's behalf was not immediately returned.
— Associated Press
