The Stars and Stripes Honor Flight: A warm welcome home

Seven local Vietnam War veterans were honored at the Stars and Stripes Honor Flight in Milwaukee on June 18.

The Kenosha County veterans who participated were William Koukal, Charles Konz, John Hix, Michael Graziano and Darrell Gunhus from the Army, and John Miller and Helen Keough from the Navy.

The 129 veterans, along with their travel partners, took off from Milwaukee’s Mitchell International Airport on two Southweset Airlines Boeing 737 aircrafts at approximately 6 a.m. and 7:30 a.m., bound for Washington, D.C.’s Dulles International Airport. The veterans received a warm welcome both in Washington and back in Milwaukee when they returned at around 8 and 9:30 p.m.

For John Hix of Kenosha, the warmth and recognition he received when he returned to Milwaukee was the welcome-back from Vietnam he never had.

“When I came home from ‘Nam, I came home by myself,” John said. “When I got home from the [Honor Flight] trip, there was an unbelievable [number of] people. And it was very moving.”

John’s wife, Adrienne Hix, had been trying to get him to go to the Honor Flight for three years. This year, she finally convinced him – and John said he was happy she did.

“It was well worth it,” John said. “I should have went a long time ago.”

Other than his welcome back to Milwaukee, which included a greeting from the Honor Guard, John said his favorite part of the day was the “mail call” they did for the veterans on the plane. Adrienne said the veterans received letters from family, friends and community members on their way back from Washington, which was a surprise for the veterans.

“They did mail call on the plane, and he started to read the letters from family and friends, and even some elementary school kids gave him some letters,” Adrienne said. “So for him, it was very emotional to hear the words that he hadn’t heard [back then].”

John Miller and Michael Graziano felt similarly about the event. Graziano said he finally felt proud to be a veteran after attending the Honor Flight.

“When we came home [from Washington] … there must have been a thousand people there, or more, praising and clapping. It really made you feel good,” Graziano said. “The Vietnam veterans didn’t get too much. When a kid came home [from the war], we were belittled more than anything.”

Miller said he appreciated the effort and planning that Stars and Stripes put into the event.

“The Stars and Stripes organization has everything organized, right down to the last bottle of water you get,” Miller said. “I didn't realize how much they put into this, and how much it was set up for us to get something out of it.”

The Honor Flight was a full-day event for the veterans. After landing in Washington, they boarded buses to tour Washington’s WWII Memorial, the Korean War Memorial, the Air Force Memorial, the Vietnam Veterans’ Memorial Wall and more. The veterans also saw the Changing of the Guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery.

When they returned to Milwaukee Saturday evening, the veterans were greeted by thousands of people, including family and friends, the University of Wisconsin Alumni Band and the Arrowhead High School Hawkettes dance team.

This year’s Honor Flight was the 63rd “mission” since 2008, and the organization has now honored over 8,000 veterans, according to board member Karyn Roelke. Veterans and their family members can apply to join an Honor Flight at https://www.starsandstripeshonorflight.org/.

