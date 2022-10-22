Theo is ready for adoption!!!! He is growing up and is a super fast learner. Boy is he smart….He is... View on PetFinder
Theo
Forty years after opening Fred's Burgers — the Burlington restaurant with the "world's best burger" — Fred Mabson is being remembered as a successful business owner who never stopped trying to improve his place. He died suddenly, at the age of 81, Oct. 10.
Coopers Uptown has announced it will open to the public on Wednesday, Oct. 26, at noon with normal business hours beginning the next day.
Kenosha Police arrested a driver who had been asleep behind the wheel of a vehicle but upon waking up struck the passenger’s side of an office…
After more than 20 years, two add-ons and three renovations, Chiappetta Shoes’ current store at 6821 39th Ave. has been “maxed out,” according…
One of two suspects sought for a mass shooting outside an Uptown Kenosha bar last month has been arrested in Georgia.
The Badgers athletic department released a statement in support of the volleyball players.
The path to playing time with the Badgers is loaded, but recruit Lola Schumacher is unfazed. “I thrive on competition," she said.
A very special Kenosha girl was showered in love and donations over the weekend.
Carter Gilmore thought he had a breakthrough game last January. As playing time dwindled, he knew he had to make an impression.
A warrant has been issued for a Chicago man accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of tools and equipment from the Kenosha Water Utili…