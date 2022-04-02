There's more trouble for Mets

New York Mets Mets ace Max Scherzer is dealing with a hamstring issue and isn't sure when he'll pitch next, another frustrating setback for the top of New York's heralded but suddenly fragile rotation.

A day after the Mets said star Jacob deGrom will miss significant time with a shoulder injury, Scherzer was scratched from his outing Saturday morning in a simulated game.

Just five days away from opening day in Washington, Scherzer said he wasn't sure about the immediate plans. The three-time Cy Young Award winner said he doesn’t expect the trouble with his right hamstring to be a long-term problem.

“Don’t know,” Scherzer said when asked when he’d pitch again. “I’ve had these little hamstring injuries before. They go away in days. Fortunately enough I’ve been pretty good to not have serious hamstring injuries. I’ve had just little hiccups."

“I think this is the same thing. For me, it’s just a day-to-day thing … but when you’re dealing with hammies, you never know.”

Mets manager Buck Showalter said he would lean on the 37-year-old right-hander for advice going forward, but added that Scherzer was still in consideration for the opening day nod against his former Nationals teammates.

“If you look at the days and off and what have you, yeah, but I’m not committed to that,” Showalter said.

The Mets signed Scherzer as a free agent to a $130 million, three-year contract. That seemed to give them a dominant front of the rotation, but the news that deGrom wouldn't throw for up to four weeks but a huge dent in those hopes.

There is no timetable for deGrom's return. In addition to the time he won't throw, the two-time Cy Young Award winner might need at least a month after that to get ready to pitch in the majors — and that might be a best-case scenario after he missed the second half last year because of an elbow injury.

All-Star Chris Bassitt, acquired last month in a trade with Oakland, is set to pitch Sunday’s Grapefruit League contest. Carlos Carrasco and Taijuan Walker are lined up to round out the rotation’s back end.

BRAVES: Reliever Luke Jackson has ligament damage in his right elbow and there's no timetable for his return.

A key part of the bullpen last year during Atlanta's run to the World Series championship, Jackson is having a “comprehensive evaluation," the team said Saturday.

The Braves said tests revealed damage to the ulnar collateral ligament in Jackson's elbow. The 30-year-old had the test after he was shut down for a week and then had renewed discomfort when he resumed throwing.

Problems with the ulnar collateral ligament can lead to Tommy John surgery, which would end Jackson's season.

Jackson posted 18 saves in 2019 and has since served as one of the team's top setup men. He was 2-2 with a career-best 1.98 ERA in 71 games in 2021, helping Atlanta win its first championship since 1995.

YANKEES: Playfully wearing a Tampa Bay Buccaneers football helmet, New York Yankees minor league manager Rachel Balkovec was back on the field Saturday.

Balkovec, hired as the first woman to manage a minor league affiliate of a major league team, was hit in the face by a batted ball during a drill March 22. The accident caused facial swelling.

The 34-year-old Balkovec took the field for the first inning to coach first base in a minor league intrasquad game. Her Bucs helmet was adorned with a Yankees logo.

“You don't have a sense of humor, you're not going to last very long out here,” Balkovec said with a laugh. “Our head clubhouse manager put this in my locker. The players said I should wear it. You've got give the people what they want."

Balkovec's injury caused her to miss her first scheduled spring training game two days later with Class A Tampa. She's all set to manage her first regular-season game on April 8 at Lakeland.

