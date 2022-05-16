There's no stopping Stricker

Steve Stricker couldn't have predicted seven months ago that he'd be back on the 18th green celebrating another Regions Tradition victory.

But once he got going, there wasn't all that much doubt.

Stricker completed at a wire-to-wire victory Sunday in the Regions Tradition, closing with a 4-under 68 for a six-stroke margin and his fourth PGA Tour Champions major title.

Stricker's second Tradition win at Greystone Golf & Country Club in Birmingham, Ala., came in his third event since returning from a six-month absence for health reasons. Two straight birdies punctuated the dominant performance.

“Back last November, I wasn’t in a very good spot,” Stricker said. “Even a couple of months ago, I wasn’t in a very good spot. So to be standing here with this trophy is pretty special.”

He had his 20th consecutive round under par on the Founder’s Course, finishing at 21-under 267 for his eighth victory over the 50-and-over tour. Stricker also had a wire-to-wire, six-stroke win in last year's Senior Players Championship.

A lot happened in between, though.

Paidrag Harrington finished second, birdieing the final two holes for a 68.

Steven Alker was in the group at 14 under after a 72. He has finished four straight tournaments in the top three, winning twice.

World Golf Hall of Famer Ernie Els, who had his third 68 in four days, also was at 14 under with Rod Pampling (67), Stuart Appleby (69) and 2018 winner Miguel Angel Jimenez (70).

Stricker made a birdie from the bunker on 17 that put him at 20 under for the first time, receiving a congratulatory fist bump from Alker. It ended a string of 11 straight pars.

“The hole out of the bunker on 17 was nice so I could come up here and kind of enjoy it,” he said.

Stricker spent nearly two weeks in the hospital during his health scare and lost 25 pounds. He had a pair of Top 10 finishes upon his return, and has already returned to winning form.

CHAMPIONS: K.H. Lee ran across the fairway to try to get a better view of the key shot in his second consecutive victory in the Byron Nelson in McKinney, Texas.

The South Korean must have known it would be close, same as the low-scoring drama around him that included hometown favorite Jordan Spieth and a couple of other major winners in Hideki Matsuyama and Justin Thomas.

Lee's 240-yard shot on the par-5 12th hole stopped less than 5 feet from the pin, and the eagle put him in front for good Sunday on the way to a 9-under 63 and a one-shot victory over Spieth at birdie-besieged TPC Craig Ranch.

Spieth shot a 67 to finish a stroke ahead of Matsuyama (62) and Sebastián Muñoz (69), who held or shared the lead the first three rounds.

Xander Schauffele had a career-best 61 and tied for fifth with Ryan Palmer (66) and Thomas (67), who was part of an eight-way tie for the lead at 20 under early in the final round.

A year ago, Lee was playing for a spot in the PGA Championship, where he'll be again next week at Southern Hills in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

This time it was for a place in history as the 30-year-old joined Sam Snead (1957-58), Jack Nicklaus (1970-71) and Tom Watson (1978-80) as the only repeat winners at the Nelson.

LPGA: The way LPGA scoring leader Minjee Lee has been playing, winning was only a matter of time.

The title came in the Cognizant Founders Cup in Clifton, N.J., on Sunday after a final round in which the Australian wasn't playing her best.

Lee made her only three birdies on the back nine and held off Lexi Thompson by two shots to win her seventh career title and first since taking her first major at last year’s Evian Championship.

“I just feel like I’ve kind of been trending,” said Lee, who also has a tie for second and a tie for third among her seven starts this year. “I’ve been hitting it really, really well this whole — I mean, this whole season, and I just felt like it was kind of around the corner. I kept knocking on the door, and here I am now.”

Lee took the lead for good with a two-putt birdie on the par-5 14th hole at Upper Montclair Country Club. She closed with a 2-under 70, her only round not in the 60s, for a 72-hole total of 19-under 269 in the event that honors the 13 founding members of the LPGA Tour.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0