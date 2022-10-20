They are a cut above: Regional contestants take part in 2022 Texas Roadhouse Meat Cutting Challenge

Special talent was on display locally Thursday as contestants brought out their best knives and started cutting high quality meats at the Kenosha Ice Arena on Thursday.

Participants from Wisconsin, Minnesota and the Chicagoland area took part in the 2022 Texas Roadhouse Meat Cutting Challenge competing to see who could yield the largest number of high quality cuts of steak in the fastest time.

Of the 36 meat cutters at the competition, seasoned Texas Roadhouse cutter Elias Gutierrez of Kenosha was back to put his skills to the test. He has been competing for over a decade and working at the restaurant for 16 years.

“All three (filet, sirloin, ribeye) are really hard to cut,” Gutierrez said. While working at the Kenosha location, he said he’ll cut almost 1,000 steaks on a busy night.

Gutierrez has made it to the second round of the competition, which is often outside of the state of Wisconsin. “Four years ago I went to the second round and got to go to Disney in Orlando,” Gutierrez said.

Contestants only had to be a meat cutter for Texas Roadhouse. The competition, which has been held by the steakhouse chain for over 20 years, is a way for meat cutters to have their time in the spotlight and motivate them to continue to better their skills.

“This event was created to showcase our cutters and make them better in the long-run,” said Marketing Coach Donna Migliorese. “And to provide legendary service and legendary food. This really does make a better cutter.”

Each participant receives 30 to 40 pounds of beef, consisting of one sirloin, one filet and one ribeye. The quality of their cuts are judged based on Texas Roadhouse kitchen standards, according to Migliorese. To ensure the freshest quality meat, all cutting was done at a cool 38 degrees. In an average year, meat cutters for the chain cut $1 million worth of meat and spend seven to eight hours in a 35 degree walk-in cooler cutting meat for the restaurant.

“Prior to this, we do training, obviously, (and) we do walkthroughs of what this day would look like,” Migliorese said. “We have some cutters who have been cutting for over 10 years, some for five and others who have been cutting for 20 years. We definitely have repeat competitors, but we also have brand new cutters that are excited and they’re ready to learn. They want to be part of a great, healthy competition.”

The winner of the national competition receives a grand prize of $25,000 and is crowned Meat Cutter of the Year.

The results of Thursday’s competition were not immediately available, but Gutierrez said he’ll be back on the ice to compete again next year regardless.