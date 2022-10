Karen Thomas of Kenosha was the lucky third week winner in the Kenosha News weekly football game picks contest.

She delivered a print entry and correctly picked 12 winners, and no tie-breaker was needed as Thomas was the outright winner.

Her tie-breaker guess of Packers 31, Patriots 28 was close as the actual score was Packers 27, Patriots 24.

