This is 'Moneyball' with happy ending

GREEN BAY — Aaron Rodgers has always loved “Moneyball.”

Not only did the Green Bay Packers quarterback drop a subtle reference to the 2011 movie in his postgame comments following last year’s thrilling last-second win at San Francisco — “How can you not be romantic about football?” Rodgers had said, channeling his inner Billy Beane — but a friend of his in Los Angeles, Gerardo Celasco, is in the movie.

“My buddy is the actor that gets traded,” the four-time NFL MVP exclaimed when “Moneyball” came up in conversation at the start of training camp. “He plays (Carlos) Pena.”

So it was no surprise that Rodgers immediately understood the reference when asked about how a memorable scene from the film (which remains one of his favorites) applied to him and his relationship with Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst.

First, a primer for the uninitiated: “Moneyball,” based on the Michael Lewis book by the same name, is the story of the early-2000s Oakland Athletics and Beane, their general manager, played by Brad Pitt. Unable to compete with the big-spending larger market clubs, Beane and the A’s rely on sabermetrics to even the playing field, which ends up revolutionizing scouting across the major leagues.

Midway through the film, Beane is telling his right-hand man, assistant GM Peter Brand (played by Jonah Hill), that he needs to travel with the team — and why Beane doesn’t do it himself.

“I can’t develop personal relationships with these guys,” Beane explains. “I’ve got to be able to trade ‘em, send ‘em down, sometimes cut ‘em.”

If that sounds a lot like the description Rodgers gave — quite vehemently, by the way — of what he saw as the Packers’ impersonal culture and Gutekunst’s lack of relationships with players when the quarterback arrived at training camp last year following his 2021 summer of discontent, well, it should.

For among all of Rodgers’ grievances, the treatment of players — and of him specifically — was at the core of his frustration.

Of course, as the Packers’ 2022 season opener at Minnesota approaches on Sunday, it’s easy to forget after the way last year played out that Rodgers was so ticked off at Gutekunst that he boycotted the offseason program, requested a trade, mulled retirement and then, when he did report to training camp, blow-torched the organization in a press conference unlike any other in his now 18 NFL seasons.

Then Rodgers went out and won his fourth overall and second straight NFL MVP award and the Packers put together their third consecutive 13-win season under head coach Matt LaFleur — and poof!, much of the acrimony evaporated.

In fact, given how lovey-dovey the QB and GM appear to be these days, it’s almost as if the two never had their differences. But Rodgers’ angry words in his first Q&A session with reporters on July 27, 2021, still echo — and, Rodgers believes, are still having an impact on how the team conducts business with its players.

“I wanted to help the organization maybe learn from some of the mistakes in the past, in my opinion, about the way some of the outgoing veterans were treated,” Rodgers said at the time, after he’d delivered a bullet-point list of issues that included not getting a heads-up before the drafting of Jordan Love, not being involved in “conversations directly affecting my job,” and not being part of free-agent recruitment efforts.

“Just the fact that we didn’t retain a number of players that I felt like were core players to our foundation, our locker room, high-character guys. I’m talking about Charles Woodson, Jordy Nelson, Julius Peppers, Clay Matthews, Randall Cobb, James Jones, John Kuhn, Brett Goode, T.J. Lang, Bryan Bulaga, Casey Hayward, Micah Hyde … guys who were exceptional players for us but great locker-room guys, high-character guys (as well) — many of whom weren’t offered a contract at all or were extremely low-balled or were in my opinion not given the respect on the way out that guys of their status and stature and high character deserved.”

Rodgers went on to sharply criticize the organization further in the moments that followed, then was asked at the end of the session whether he could envision himself still with the Packers in 2022.

“That’s a tough question to answer. It’s a good question,” he replied. “I’m definitely not closing the door on anything. I’m always optimistic in the ability to change. I would never want anybody to give up on me, and I feel like I’ve made a lot of changes over the years to try and improve myself both as a person, as a teammate, as a player. And I’m always going to be optimistic in change being possible.

“But you know, (ex-Packers safeties coach) Darren Perry said a quote one time that has always stuck with me. He said, “You can’t motivate people, but you can inspire people.” And true motivation ultimately comes from within. So people have to be willing to make those changes.”

Fast forward 13 months, and even Rodgers, a skeptic of whether Gutekunst could change, must now admit that the GM did exactly that — even if Gutekunst himself doesn’t think the change is as drastic as it may seem.

“I don’t know if I’ve altered my approach. I think communication’s a big thing,” said Gutekunst, who is a “Moneyball” fan as well. “That’s probably what, from my view, has changed the most in our game — just the communication with the players. When I first came in here (as a scouting intern in 1997), that wasn’t necessarily part of it.

“I think different players require — have earned — some different kinds of communication. I think that’s part of it. I think that’s certainly something that Matt and I talk about all the time. It’s kind of a fine line. But we certainly think it’s important that the leaders of our football team are in tune with what Matt and I are thinking.”

Interestingly, Rodgers didn’t necessarily get what he wanted at the final roster reduction last week. A big fan of practice-squad wide receiver Juwann Winfree, he clearly would have preferred to see Winfree on the initial 53-man roster instead of rookie seventh-round pick Samori Touré, whom Gutekunst kept instead.

Rodgers also made sure he mentioned that he thought 6-foot-9 undrafted offensive tackle Caleb Jones, who also is on the practice squad, merited a spot on the active roster. Gutekunst kept Rasheed Walker, another rookie seventh-round pick, instead.

But Rodgers didn’t go ballistic, like he did when former UW-Whitewater receiver Jake Kumerow was cut at the end of camp in 2020. Instead, Rodgers talked about the “evolution of our friendship and our working relationship,” how much he appreciated Gutekunst opening a “constant line of communication” with him, and emphasized that he respects Gutekunst and “his vision for the football team,” even if he didn’t agree with every move.

“The beauty is that it’s a hierarchy, as it should be,” Rodgers said after the cuts. “I can give my opinion about certain players and the chemistry factor and character but, at the end of the day, he’s going to make the final decision. I respect that and I respect the guys he put on the team. I think there’s a lot of potential.

“Obviously, there’s some guys at the bottom of the roster who need to not coast this year and look at this as a redshirt year, and there’s guys on the (practice) squad who are active NFL football players who can — and maybe should — be on the 53 and should stay ready when their opportunity comes.”

Gutekunst, meanwhile, described their communication as “pretty constant,” acknowledged that Rodgers is “kept up to date maybe more so than he was back then,” and called Rodgers’ input “very beneficial to how we go about our business” in the scouting department.

“I’m glad that he’s part of it,” Gutekunst said.

Of course, winning is what matters most, and after three consecutive playoff exits shy of the Super Bowl, including back-to-back home playoff losses as the NFC’s No. 1 seed, the proof of how well their relationship is working will be measured by postseason advancement.

But, Rodgers believes, the altered approach will continue to pay dividends no matter what, just in terms of the team’s culture.

“There was a more concerted effort for him and his staff to be visible (last year), and to have better relationships with the guys. I think it’s important,” Rodgers explained. “As much as I respect the ideology of Billy Beane there, where he didn’t want to get too close to a guy he’s got to get rid of, I think it’s easier to get cut by someone you appreciate, that you can have face-to-face, eye-contact conversations and get released by or traded by than somebody that you have zero relationship with.

“Relationships are the most important thing in this game. Because that’s what fuels the chemistry, the chemistry fuels the cohesion of a team, and that makes a difference in those crunch-time moments when the game is on the line. And it starts at the top.

“I think there were some great changes that began to take place and are continuing to take place and I’ve really enjoyed seeing this place take a step forward.”