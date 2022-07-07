This Sunday, it's time to leave your church

Right now women and queer people are feeling targeted, persecuted and unsafe. Over the last few years, states have been passing legislation that marginalizes queer children and restricts life-saving healthcare for trans people of all ages. In the last two weeks, the Supreme Court has ruled against reproductive rights, and the concurrence by Justice Clarence Thomas is a harbinger of future restriction of rights for the LGBTQ+ community. It is times like these when a loving spiritual community can be the difference between feeling completely isolated and feeling safe and supported.

Tragically, rather than siding with the oppressed and seeking justice, American Christianity has led the efforts to marginalize women and the LGBTQ+ community. To this day many churches work to marginalize women by teaching male headship of the family, excluding women from becoming leaders in the congregation, excluding women from being ordained as pastors and seeking to take away bodily autonomy of people seeking abortion and using other forms of birth control. Many churches seek to oppress the LGBTQ+ community by calling all forms of love that are not been a cisgender man and woman sinful, participating in a long history of trying to "repair" or "convert" LGBTQ+ people into cisgender straight people, excluding LGBTQ+ people in their communities, not allowing LGBTQ+ people to take church leadership positions or be ordained as pastors, not officiating at or allowing LGBTQ+ weddings, advocating for the political repression of the LGBTQ+ community by supporting candidates that seek to take away medical rights, marriage rights and other rights away from the LGBTQ+ community.

Although God spoke through the prophet Isaiah calling for the inclusion of those outside the gender binary to Temple worship (Isaiah 56:4-5) and the first major gentile figure to convert to Christianity in the book of Acts is outside the gender binary (Acts 8:26-40), for most of Christian history the church has promoted homophobia, transphobia and gender essentialism.

Fortunately, in the last 50 years, some Christian communities have repented and now fully include women and LGBTQ+ people in their communities. The Episcopal Church, the Evangelical Lutheran Church of America (ELCA), the Presbyterian Church USA (PCUSA) and the United Church of Christ (UCC) all fully include women and LGBTQ+ people in their communities -- ordaining women and LGBTQ+ people as ministers and marrying LGBTQ+ couples.

Christianity, at its best, teaches and lives out a neighborly love for all people -- this must include the LGBTQ+ community. Further, God has always sought justice for the most vulnerable (Deuteronomy 7:7), and Jesus' mother proclaims, "[God] has brought down the powerful from their thrones, and lifted up the lowly" upon hearing that she would give birth to Jesus (Luke 1:52). Certainly, the LGBTQ+ community has been one of the most oppressed in our society, so we know God's heart is with them.

Now is the time to speak boldly on behalf of those under attack in this country. If women or queer people are excluded from your worship, we urge you to pray and reflect on what is on your heart for the way forward. Do you still want to participate and give money to an organization that supports the oppression of women and the LGBTQ+ community, or is now the time to leave your church? If you don't know what your pastor or church believes, this Sunday is the time to ask.

At Grace Lutheran Church, we continue to humbly seek guidance from God about how to continue to love and care mercifully for our neighbors as well as we are able. We are committed to lifting up the voices of people from historically excluded groups to share their stories and guide our action. This Sunday, I (Stephanie) will be guest preaching about identity and the beautiful example of neighborly love that I have experienced as being part of the queer community. It is our hope that our congregation and others can begin to model the kind of radical inclusion that is central to our call as Christians.

On this Kenosha pride Sunday, we pray for a Christian community that is reckoning with the harm it has done and one that can look to the LGBTQ+ community as a model for the strength, resilience and love that are central to teachings of Christ. The time has come to be transparent about what ideologies drive our communities and correct our course before more pain is inflicted.