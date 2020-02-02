This week's meetings (Feb. 3-7, 2020)
This week's meetings (Feb. 3-7, 2020)

City Meetings

City of Kenosha meetings for the week of Feb. 2, all in the Municipal Building, 625 52nd St., unless otherwise indicated:

Finance Committee, 6 p.m. today

Common Council, 7 p.m. today

Commission on the Arts, 3:30 p.m. Tuesday

County Meetings

These are the Kenosha County government meetings for the week of Feb. 2:

Brookside Board of Trustees, 3 p.m. today, Brookside Care Center

Public Works/Facilities Committee, 6:30 p.m. today, Kenosha County Center

Southeast Wisconsin Workforce Development Board, 9 a.m. Tuesday, Human Services Building

Human Services Committee, 6:15 p.m. Tuesday, Kenosha County Administration Building

Finance/Administration Committee, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Kenosha County Administration Building

County Board, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Kenosha County Administration Building

Judiciary & Law Enforcement Committee, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Kenosha County Administration Building

Area meetings

These are the area meetings for the week of Feb. 2. All meetings are in their respective municipal halls or schools, unless otherwise indicated:

Municipalities

Brighton

Plan Commission, 7 p.m. Wednesday

Pleasant Prairie

Village Board, 5 p.m. today

Park Commission, 5 p.m. Tuesday

Somers

Town of Somers work session, 5:15 p.m. Tuesday

Village of Somers work session, 5:30 p.m. Tuesday

Twin Lakes

Plan Commission, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday

Schools

Randall Consolidated School

Insurance Committee, 7:30 a.m. Wednesday

Wilmot Union High School

Special School Board meeting, 5:30 p.m. today

