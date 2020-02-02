This week's meetings (Feb. 3-7, 2020)

City Meetings
City of Kenosha meetings for the week of Feb. 2, all in the Municipal Building, 625 52nd St., unless otherwise indicated:
Finance Committee, 6 p.m. today
Common Council, 7 p.m. today
Commission on the Arts, 3:30 p.m. Tuesday
County Meetings
These are the Kenosha County government meetings for the week of Feb. 2:
Brookside Board of Trustees, 3 p.m. today, Brookside Care Center
Public Works/Facilities Committee, 6:30 p.m. today, Kenosha County Center
Southeast Wisconsin Workforce Development Board, 9 a.m. Tuesday, Human Services Building
Human Services Committee, 6:15 p.m. Tuesday, Kenosha County Administration Building
Finance/Administration Committee, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Kenosha County Administration Building
County Board, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Kenosha County Administration Building
Judiciary & Law Enforcement Committee, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Kenosha County Administration Building
Area meetings
These are the area meetings for the week of Feb. 2. All meetings are in their respective municipal halls or schools, unless otherwise indicated:
Municipalities
Brighton
Plan Commission, 7 p.m. Wednesday
Pleasant Prairie
Village Board, 5 p.m. today
Park Commission, 5 p.m. Tuesday
Somers
Town of Somers work session, 5:15 p.m. Tuesday
Village of Somers work session, 5:30 p.m. Tuesday
Twin Lakes
Plan Commission, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday
Schools
Randall Consolidated School
Insurance Committee, 7:30 a.m. Wednesday
Wilmot Union High School
Special School Board meeting, 5:30 p.m. today