This Week’s Meetings (March 15, 2020)

City Meetings
City of Kenosha meetings for the week of March 15, all in the Municipal Building, 625 52nd St., unless otherwise indicated:
- Transit Commission, 5:15 p.m. today
- Finance Committee, 6 p.m. today
- Special Public Safety & Welfare Committee meeting, 6:45 p.m. today
- Common Council, 7 p.m. today
- Redevelopment Authority, 5 p.m. Tuesday
County Meetings
These are the Kenosha County government meetings for the week of March 15:
- Legislative Committee, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Kenosha County Administration Building
- County Board, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Kenosha County Administration Building
- Court Ordered Placement Review Committee, 1 p.m. Wednesday, Kenosha County Job Center
- Local Emergency Planning, 2 p.m. Wednesday, Public Safety Building
- Mental Health/AODA Services, 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Kenosha County Job Center
- Planning, development & Extension Education Committee, 5 p.m. Wednesday, Kenosha County Administration Building
- Board of Adjustment Hearing, 6 p.m. Thursday, Kenosha County Center
KUSD Meetings
Here are the KUSD meetings the week of March 15. All meetings will take place in the board meeting room of the Educational Support Center, 3600 52nd St.:
- Board of Education – KEA Negotiations, 4:30 p.m. Wednesday
Area Meetings
These are the area meetings for the week of March 15. All meetings are in their respective municipal halls or schools, unless otherwise indicated:
Municipalities
Paddock Lake
- Village Board, 7 p.m. Wednesday
Paris
- Plan Commission, 7 p.m. today
Pleasant Prairie
- Village Board, 5 p.m. today
Salem Lakes
- Committee of the Whole special meeting, 6 p.m. today
- Plan Commission, 6 p.m. Wednesday
Somers
- Village Board work session, 5:30 p.m. Tuesday
Twin Lakes
- Village Board, 6:30 p.m. today
Wheatland
- Lily Lake Protection & Rehabilitation District meeting, 5 p.m. today
Schools
Central High School
- School Board, 5 p.m. Tuesday
Paris School
- School Board, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday
Randall Consolidated
- School Board, 6 p.m. Tuesday
Twin Lakes School District
- School Board, 6 p.m. today
Trevor-Wilmot
- School Board, 7 p.m. Tuesday
Wilmot Union High School
- School Board, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday
Wheatland Center
- School Board, 7 p.m. Wednesday