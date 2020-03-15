This Week’s Meetings (March 15, 2020)
This Week’s Meetings (March 15, 2020)

City Meetings

City of Kenosha meetings for the week of March 15, all in the Municipal Building, 625 52nd St., unless otherwise indicated:

  • Transit Commission, 5:15 p.m. today
  • Finance Committee, 6 p.m. today
  • Special Public Safety & Welfare Committee meeting, 6:45 p.m. today
  • Common Council, 7 p.m. today
  • Redevelopment Authority, 5 p.m. Tuesday

County Meetings

These are the Kenosha County government meetings for the week of March 15:

  • Legislative Committee, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Kenosha County Administration Building
  • County Board, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Kenosha County Administration Building
  • Court Ordered Placement Review Committee, 1 p.m. Wednesday, Kenosha County Job Center
  • Local Emergency Planning, 2 p.m. Wednesday, Public Safety Building
  • Mental Health/AODA Services, 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Kenosha County Job Center
  • Planning, development & Extension Education Committee, 5 p.m. Wednesday, Kenosha County Administration Building
  • Board of Adjustment Hearing, 6 p.m. Thursday, Kenosha County Center

KUSD Meetings

Here are the KUSD meetings the week of March 15. All meetings will take place in the board meeting room of the Educational Support Center, 3600 52nd St.:

  • Board of Education – KEA Negotiations, 4:30 p.m. Wednesday

Area Meetings

These are the area meetings for the week of March 15. All meetings are in their respective municipal halls or schools, unless otherwise indicated:

Municipalities

Paddock Lake

  • Village Board, 7 p.m. Wednesday

Paris

  • Plan Commission, 7 p.m. today

Pleasant Prairie

  • Village Board, 5 p.m. today

Salem Lakes

  • Committee of the Whole special meeting, 6 p.m. today
  • Plan Commission, 6 p.m. Wednesday

Somers

  • Village Board work session, 5:30 p.m. Tuesday

Twin Lakes

  • Village Board, 6:30 p.m. today

Wheatland

  • Lily Lake Protection & Rehabilitation District meeting, 5 p.m. today

Schools

Central High School

  • School Board, 5 p.m. Tuesday

Paris School

  • School Board, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday

Randall Consolidated

  • School Board, 6 p.m. Tuesday

Twin Lakes School District

  • School Board, 6 p.m. today

Trevor-Wilmot

  • School Board, 7 p.m. Tuesday

Wilmot Union High School

  • School Board, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday

Wheatland Center

  • School Board, 7 p.m. Wednesday
