Nov. 2, 1943—March 23, 2022

LAGRANGE, IN—Thomas P. Zaleski, 78, of LaGrange, IN, died Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne, IN.

Thomas was born on November 2, 1943, in Kenosha, WI, to Frank and Stella (Pawlowski) Zaleski; they preceded him in death.

Mr. Zaleski was a UAW member working for many years at the Chrysler Plants in Van Wert, OH, and St. Louis, MO. He was a member of the Catholic faith.

Tom was a son, brother, father, grandpa, and best of friend. He was a fisherman, practical joker, gift giver, and golfer. He was difficult at the best of times, and a rock in the worst of times. He was well loved and will be missed more than any words can say.

Surviving are his children: Richard Zaleski of Van Wert, OH, Barb (Ken) Coney of LaGrange, IN, and Dianne (Tim) Holzman of Arnolds Park, IA; nine grandchildren: Conley (Hannah) Zaleski, Preston (fiance, Mallory Bowen) Zaleski, Claire Zaleski, Makenna Belt, Brie Coney, Jacob Coney, Kelsey Holzman, Kyle (fiance, Mollie Sheldahl) Holzman, and Korey Holzman; and two brothers: Bob Zaliewski of Kenosha, WI, and Stan Zaleski of Shorewood, WI.

According to his wishes cremation has taken place and there will not be any services at this time.

