THOUGHT FOR THE DAY

The students need to raise more than $19,000 to visit Washington, D.C., for Juneteenth.
A 42-year-old Kenosha man has been charged with first degree reckless homicide for allegedly knowingly supplying a local man with heroin laced…
A 32-year-old Twin Lakes man, who allegedly fired two gunshots through a door towards his girlfriend while intoxicated early Sunday morning, i…
An Illinois woman already facing numerous charges in Kenosha County Circuit Court for allegedly causing a scene in a Walmart parking lot last …
A 32-year-old Arlington Heights, Ill., woman is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from an elderly man in Pleasant Prairie.
For the first time in its nearly 60-year history, Riley Construction, the Kenosha-based construction firm, has a female chief operating officer.
Sheriff's office records include allegations among students of inappropriate touching, text messages with sexual content, and one child luring another into a bathroom for an “inappropriate incident.”
A juvenile suspect was arrested Tuesday in the death of 10-year-old Lily Peters in Chippewa Falls, Police Chief Matthew Kelm said.
Ten-year-old Iliana (Lily) Peters was found dead Monday morning, according to Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm, and the missing persons case is now being pursued as a homicide investigation.
A 4-year-old Louisiana girl is dead after her grandmother allegedly forced her to drink a bottle of whiskey while her mother watched, Baton Rouge Police said.
