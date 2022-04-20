THOUGHT FOR THE DAY

"It is easier to find men who will volunteer to die, than to find those who are willing to endure pain with patience."
Kenosha Police are conducting a death investigation following an incident on Green Bay Road on Sunday afternoon.
Two people were shot in gunfire that erupted near Forest Park early Sunday.
PLEASANT PRAIRIE — The investigation of a Village of Pleasant Prairie Department of Public Works employee on administrative leave has been tur…
SOMERS — An Arlington Heights, Ill., woman faces numerous charges in Kenosha County Circuit Court after allegedly causing a scene in a Walmart…
A woman suffered serious injuries after she reportedly jumped from a moving vehicle in the 6900 block of Highway 50 early Sunday.
Caledonia police officers said they found the iconic bird dead near where Highway 31 passes over Root River, just south of Four Mile Road.
A Kenosha father said he would offer the City of Kenosha and its insurance carrier financial indemnification from any lawsuits he should win a…
Taco Bell is bringing back the Mexican Pizza after a roughly two-year hiatus.
Video shows a Michigan police officer struggling with a Black man over a Taser before fatally shooting him in the head while the man was face down on the ground.
A criminal complaint states the shooting was between members of rival gang factions.
