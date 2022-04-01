THOUGHT FOR THE DAY

"To sum up: it is wrong always, everywhere, and for anyone, to believe anything upon insufficient evidence."
William Kingdon Clifford, English philosopher
Last night in a shocking, unscripted incident, Will Smith took the 2022 Academy Awards stage to strike Chris Rock in the face after the comedi…
Kim Mahoney, who with her husband is considered the final Foxconn holdout for not selling their property, said she has made four offers to sell. Village staff have never allowed the Village Board to vote on those proposals.
SOMERS — A 65-year-old man from Racine was struck and killed Saturday night while attempting to walk across the interestate from his disabled …
The owners of a Kenosha used vehicle dealership said their business was ransacked early Friday morning and three vehicles taken from the property.
The Highway 50 corridor as it extends from Bristol through Paddock Lake is poised for growth.
Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian believes locals will soon feel and see the positive impacts of the Kenosha Innovation Neighborhood on their lives.
A fourth drunken driving offense will send a 38-year-old Kenosha man to prison for the next three years/.
BRISTOL — The planned revitalization of the southwest corner of Highway 50 and I-94 — an eyesore for decades — will bring multiple restaurants…
His father and stepmother said they’re learning disturbing details about Tyre Sampson's final moments. “What I’m hearing is his friend was talking to him. He was like … ‘The thing’s not pushing down, you know what I’m saying? And if I don’t make it through then tell my mom and dad I love ’em.’”
A 32-year-old Kenosha man faces a series of felony charges including allegedly pointing a weapon at Kenosha Police.
