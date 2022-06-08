THOUGHT FOR THE DAY

“Hope is the only bee that makes honey without flowers.”
Robert Green Ingersoll, American lawyer and writer
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
United States Attorney Richard G. Frohling announced that on March 29 an information was filed charging Richard Pignotti (age 63), Richard Mil…
Members of a group who gathered at the hospital afterward told journalists that the shooting occurred during the burial of Da’Shontay “Day Day” King, who died May 20 after he fled a Racine Police officer and was shot.
PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Village police have a warning for drivers looking to travel on Sheridan Road around barricades for construction of the road…
Chandra Riberich had led Safe Harbor, the open admission shelter at 7811 60th Ave., for the past six years.
A Twin Cities couple is dead after a tree fell on them while they were camping in northern Wisconsin.
The Kenosha man who posed as a teenager online to convince a 16-year-old Illinois girl to send him explicit photos was sentenced to five years…
SOMERS — A 71-year-old Kenosha man died from injuries sustained from a vehicle accident Thursday afternoon. Kenosha County Sheriff’s Departmen…
“Please help me,” the man begged, according to a transcript. “Please please please.”
Hundreds of Kenosha teenagers donning black robes accented with purple graduated from one of the largest public schools in the state over the …
Chelsea A. Flowers admitted in her plea agreement she pushed a woman who was 17 weeks' pregnant to the the ground and pinned her down while a co-defendant kicked the woman's stomach.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.