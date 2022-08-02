"A single sunbeam is enough to drive away many shadows."
Francis of Assisi, Italian Catholic friar
The wildly popular Taste of Wisconsin Festival is going on in Downtown Kenosha for its final season this weekend.
A 45-year-old Kenosha man is facing multiple drug-related charges after allegedly selling cocaine laced with fentanyl near a school last month.
Marilyn Kutzler loved children, spending time with her family and the car rides she and her husband Jack would take to run errands around town.
TOWN OF PARIS — An Illinois man has died of injuries suffered in a high-speed crash Saturday at Great Lakes Dragaway in the Town of Paris.
Film and horror movie fanatics David and Jen Haight will host Kenosha’s first-ever horror film festival, Port of Fear, July 30, 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.
All four surviving victims — a woman and three men in their 20s — were in serious or critical condition.
A Salem Lakes man was charged Tuesday in Kenosha County Circuit Court following the death of an 89-year-old Pleasant Prairie woman in a two-ve…
The final Taste of Wisconsin festival in Downtown Kenosha is a hit.
A single ticket bought in a Chicago suburb beat the odds and won a $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot.
A crash early Sunday morning involving a wrong-way car on Interstate 90 in northern Illinois left seven people dead, including five children, authorities said.
