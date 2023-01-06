Three vie for open Kenosha Unified School Board seat

Three individuals have turned in papers for the deadline to run for a school board seat that will be up for grabs in the spring election.

Kenosha Unified Chief Communications Officer Tanya Ruder said in an email that the Yolanda Adams, Tony Garcia and Lamar Madison filed papers prior to the Jan. 3 deadline. The only open board seat in the election is currently held by Adams, who currently serves as the Kenosha Unified School board president.

According to an election notice posted to the Kenosha Unified website, “If a primary election is necessary, it will be held on February 21, 2023.”

The school board election will take place April 4. The candidate with the greatest number of votes will be elected to a three-year term, which expires April 26, 2026.