Tickets on sale Saturday for "Secret Garden Walk"

Tickets for the upcoming Four Seasons Garden Club's "Secret Garden Walk" will be on sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at the HarborMarket, located on Second Avenue between 54th and 56th streets, along 56th Street and at the adjacent Place de Douai.

Club members will offer plant advice along with information about the 2021 Garden Walk, set for Saturday, July 10.

This year's event offers self-guided tours of five local gardens, each with a different theme:

"Not a Secret Garden," at 4003 Taft Road

"A Little Paradise in the City," 5235 39th Ave.

"Welcome to Our Happy Place," 2112 29th St.

"Our Garden Journey," 1745 41st Ave.

"After the Flood ...," 5901 First Place

The tour features “the diverse worlds these talented and generous homeowners share with us,” said Garden Club member Lynda Guy, who helps coordinate the event each year.

Guy added that club members “look for outstanding gardens” to feature on this popular tour each summer.