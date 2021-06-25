Tickets on sale Saturday for "Secret Garden Walk"

Tickets for the upcoming Four Seasons Garden Club's "Secret Garden Walk" will be on sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at the HarborMarket, located on Second Avenue between 54th and 56th streets, along 56th Street and at the adjacent Place de Douai.
Club members will offer plant advice along with information about the 2021 Garden Walk, set for Saturday, July 10.
This year's event offers self-guided tours of five local gardens, each with a different theme:
- "Not a Secret Garden," at 4003 Taft Road
- "A Little Paradise in the City," 5235 39th Ave.
- "Welcome to Our Happy Place," 2112 29th St.
- "Our Garden Journey," 1745 41st Ave.
- "After the Flood ...," 5901 First Place
The tour features “the diverse worlds these talented and generous homeowners share with us,” said Garden Club member Lynda Guy, who helps coordinate the event each year.
Guy added that club members “look for outstanding gardens” to feature on this popular tour each summer.
The tour was canceled in 2020, due to the coronavirus pandemic, and Guy said the tour is back "because we are resilient and our 2021 homeowners are as well. Most of this year's gardens were originally scheduled for a 2020 Garden Walk, and our hosts' anticipation of the tour has only grown over time."
Guy adds that the club members "enthusiastically welcome you to celebrate the 20th year of this event," along with so many local summer activities coming back this year.
Tickets are $8 in advance and $10 the day of the tour and are available at local florists and garden centers — Anton’s Greenhouse, Sunnyside Florist, Stein's Garden & Home, Suburban Garden Center, Summer’s Garden Florist, Milaeger’s in Sturtevant, Westosha Floral in Paddock Lake and Balmes Flowers in Gurnee, Ill. Tickets can also be purchased at any homes on the day of the tour. Note: Children under age 12 are free (accompanied by an adult). For more information, go to 4seasonsgardenclub.org.
The tour is the garden club’s main fundraiser each year. Proceeds are used to support the club's horticulture scholarships, Kenosha County land conservation and beautification project.