Tie-breaker lifts Week 4 winner in football contest

Jerry Sheforgen of Pleasant Prairie was the lucky fourth week winner in the Kenosha News weekly football game picks contest.

He delivered an online entry and correctly picked 13 winners, winning thanks to a tie-breaker. Sheforgen's tie-breaker guess of Vikings 28, Bears 14 earned him the victory. Minnesota beat Chicago, 29-22, in an NFC North battle that came down to the final minutes.

