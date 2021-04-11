 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tim and Pat Christianson 55th anniversary
0 comments

Tim and Pat Christianson 55th anniversary

  • 0
Christianson Today.jpg

Tim and Pat Christianson today

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

Tim and Pat Christianson of Kenosha will mark their 55th wedding anniversary on April 16. They are planning to celebrate it with a party this summer.

Patricia Armstrong was introduced to Tim Christianson by the minister’s wife. They were married on April 16, 1966, at First United Methodist Church in West Allis. They have lived in Kenosha for 54 years.

They have two children: Daniel (Sue) Christianson of Clinton, Tenn., and Lee-Ann Christianson of Kenosha. They have two grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Tim served in the U.S. Army. Tim worked at Tri-Clover, retiring in 1998, Pat was a homemaker.

They are founding members of Christ United Methodist Church in Greenfield. Tim enjoys bowling and fantasy sports. Pat likes to quilt and they both love to go to live music.

Their advice for a successful and lasting relationship is to have a sense of humor, patience and enjoying doing everything together.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert