Tim and Pat Christianson 55th anniversary

Tim and Pat Christianson of Kenosha will mark their 55th wedding anniversary on April 16. They are planning to celebrate it with a party this summer.

Patricia Armstrong was introduced to Tim Christianson by the minister’s wife. They were married on April 16, 1966, at First United Methodist Church in West Allis. They have lived in Kenosha for 54 years.

They have two children: Daniel (Sue) Christianson of Clinton, Tenn., and Lee-Ann Christianson of Kenosha. They have two grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Tim served in the U.S. Army. Tim worked at Tri-Clover, retiring in 1998, Pat was a homemaker.

They are founding members of Christ United Methodist Church in Greenfield. Tim enjoys bowling and fantasy sports. Pat likes to quilt and they both love to go to live music.

Their advice for a successful and lasting relationship is to have a sense of humor, patience and enjoying doing everything together.

