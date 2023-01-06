 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Timothy and Mary Tennyson to mark 60th wedding anniversary on Jan. 12

Timothy and Mary Tennyson

Timothy and Mary Tennyson

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

Timothy and Mary Tennyson of Kenosha will celebrate their 60th anniversary on Thursday, Jan. 12.

Tim Tennyson met Mary Nordlund at Calvary Temple Church in Waukegan, Ill., in 1960. They married at Calvary Temple on Jan. 12, 1963.

They lived in Waukegan and Beach Park, Ill., for the first 38 years of their marriage before moving up to the log home they built in Waupaca, Wis. The Tennyson's moved to Kenosha in 2016.

They have three children: Denise Ebler (Fred) of Waukegan; Troy (Heidi), of Sturtevant; and Michael (Stephanie), of Sturtevant. They also have seven grandchildren (with five grandchildren-in-law), and six great-grandchildren (with three more great-grandchildren on the way this spring).

They say the secret to their marriage is faith in God, a loving family, a great work ethic, and a sense of humor.

