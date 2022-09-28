Timothy Mark Andrews, 30, of Kenosha, faces charges of probation and parole.
A 25-year-old Kenosha woman is facing numerous criminal charges after allegedly driving while intoxicated, crashing her vehicle and later thre…
A suspect wanted for aggravated assault with a firearm barricaded himself into a house on the 2400 block of 61st St. before being taken into c…
The Kenosha Police Department identified the man, who was killed Friday night after attempting to break into a home on the 6900 block of 64th …
An 18-year-old Kenosha man is facing numerous charges after allegedly striking a Kenosha Police officer and refusing to cooperate with law enf…
Las Margaritas, the Uptown Kenosha bar that two people were killed outside of earlier this month, has decided to close and has turned in its l…
The suspect allegedly denied involvement in the fire, but he also had singed hair and burns consistent with being close to the blaze, deputies said.
Change is hard — and often unwelcome at first blush.
The man who shot and seriously injured a Kenosha Police officer in August 2020 was sentenced to decades in prison Wednesday afternoon.
SALEM LAKES — A 64-year-old Salem man died following a two-vehicle, head-on crash in the 25900 block Highway F Tuesday afternoon, according to…
The new, Omicron-specific COVID-19 booster shot is now available at local providers, and people ages 12 and up are encouraged receive it, acco…
