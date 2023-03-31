Timothy Melvin, 47, of Kenosha, faces charges of possession with intent to deliver THC (between 200-1,000 grams or 5-20 plants), and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Timothy Melvin
Related to this story
Most Popular
Recent visitors to the Pleasant Prairie Corner Bakery Cafe, 9250 76th St., found its doors locked and a sign on the door noting the location h…
A jury has been selected in the jury trial of the Illinois murder suspect accused of shooting a Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department K-9 deputy…
Man in critical condition after early Thursday incident in Downtown Kenosha; Racine Sheriff investigating
A man is in critical condition after Kenosha Police responded to a person-in-crisis call in Downtown Kenosha Thursday morning. According to a …
Teen charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide after alleged attack with baseball bat
A 16-year-old has been accused of beating his mother and her fiancé repeatedly with a baseball bat in their bed inside their Kenosha home earl…
A jury found Zachariah Anderson guilty of all the criminal charges against him, including first-degree intentional homicide, in the death of R…