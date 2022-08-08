Timothy Merkt of Tim and Tom's Cheese Shop to retire in September

After working for 40 years in the family cheese business, Timothy Merkt, owner of Tim and Tom's Cheese Shop, will retire Sept. 12, 2022.

During the day of his retirement, which is also his birthday, Merkt will be closing the doors of the shop indefinitely as he is the last person in the family to run the business.

"I'm the last family member selling cheese," Merkt, said. "None of the family members would have been interested to take it over. They all have other occupations, so it's time for us to let it go and let it pass into history."

Merkt said part of his choice to retire was because he will be turning 71 this year, and because he would like to spend more time with his wife, children and grandchildren.

"I took me three years to finally decide to retire," Merk said.

He also said he has made peace with the decision to let the business go.

"As the days go by, there's definitely a lot of sentimentality because my uncles and brothers all worked so hard for so many years," Merkt said. "So I feel a responsibility as the last family member, I feel a sense of pride (and) I take it serious (and) I take it personally."

Upon hearing the news about the shop closing, customers expressed their sadness and best wishes to Merkt.

"A majority of them said they're sad to see us go and they'll miss us," Merkt said. "They're happy for me, but they're going to miss us."

Merkt's family cheese business began when his uncle George moved to Kenosha County in 1930 and sold cheese and sausage door-to-door. After marrying his wife, Carol, he opened a cheese store.

"What the family in general is known for is coming up with Merkt's Cheese Spread line around 1950," Merkt said. "In the early '60s, my brothers and I would come down on weekends and help clean, and when we got to our teens we would help make the cheese."

After George passed away, Carol continued to run the company until Tom, Merkt's brother, who worked full-time for Carol, bought the company.

Sometime after that, the company location in Salem, Wis., closed and moved to the factory. After a period of time that location, which Merkt managed for 10-12 years, closed and the two brothers opened their store, which is separate from the Merkt's Cheese Spread. Merkt's Cheese Spread is now owned by a different company.

Tim and Tom's Cheese Shop has since been part of Kenosha for about the last 27 years.

During the store's last day open, customers can stop in between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m., which are the usual business hours for the shop.