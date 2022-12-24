To our subscribers

As we celebrate the Christmas holiday, Tthe Kenosha News will not be publishing a printed newspaper for Monday, Dec. 26.

We will have a morning paper on Christmas Day Sunday, Dec. 25. However, due to press requirements due to the holiday schedule, we will be forced into a late afternoon press time on Saturday for our Sunday edition.

Coverage of breaking news, sports, and other information will be available for subscribers on our website and E-edition.

The Kenosha News will return to its regular printing and publication schedule with our Tuesday morning edition, Dec. 27.

We wish everyone a safe, fun and happy holiday.