To our subscribers
As we celebrate the Christmas holiday, Tthe Kenosha News will not be publishing a printed newspaper for Monday, Dec. 26.
We will have a morning paper on Christmas Day Sunday, Dec. 25. However, due to press requirements due to the holiday schedule, we will be forced into a late afternoon press time on Saturday for our Sunday edition.
Coverage of breaking news, sports, and other information will be available for subscribers on our website and E-edition.
The Kenosha News will return to its regular printing and publication schedule with our Tuesday morning edition, Dec. 27.
We wish everyone a safe, fun and happy holiday.