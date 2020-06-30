Today in History

In 2013, 19 elite firefighters known as members of the Granite Mountain Hotshots were killed battling a wildfire northwest of Phoenix after a change in wind direction pushed the flames back toward their position.

Ten years ago: President Barack Obama talked about the economy at a town hall in Racine, Wis., saying, “We got it moving again,” and that he intended to get “our debt and our deficits under control,” but warned he wouldn’t slash spending at the expense of the economic rebound. Benigno Aquino III was sworn in as the Philippines’ 15th president.

Five years ago: a tough-talking New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie launched his 2016 campaign for president with a promise to tell voters the truth “whether you like it or not, or whether it makes you cringe every once in a while or not.” An Indonesian Air Force transport plane crashed, killing more than 120 people on board and 22 on the ground. Actress Jennifer Garner and actor Ben Affleck announced plans to end their 10-year marriage.

One year ago: President Donald Trump and North Korea’s Kim Jong Un met at the heavily fortified Demilitarized Zone between North and South Korea, and agreed to revive talks on the North’s nuclear program. (A working-level meeting in Sweden in October would break down over what the North Koreans described as the Americans’ “old stance and attitude.”) A small plane crashed at a suburban Dallas airport, killing all 10 people on board; the plane had struggled to gain altitude before veering to the left and crashing into a hangar. At the start of the NBA’s free agency period, Kevin Durant announced that he was leaving the Golden State Warriors after three seasons and signing with the Brooklyn Nets.

