Today in History

One year ago: After being urged to do so by President Donald Trump, Israel barred two Muslim-American congresswomen from entering the country for a visit. (Israel later granted permission for Rep. Rashida Tlaib to visit her grandmother in the occupied West Bank on humanitarian grounds; she declined, saying Israel’s “oppressive” conditions were designed to humiliate her.) A federal appeals panel ruled that immigrant children detained by the U.S. government should get edible food, clean water, soap and toothpaste under a longstanding agreement over detention conditions; the court dismissed a Trump administration bid to limit what must be provided. U.S. government climate scientists said July was the hottest month measured on Earth since records began in 1880. Retired auto racing driver Dale Earnhardt Jr., his wife and daughter were on a plane that rolled off the end of a runway and caught fire after landing near Bristol Motor Speedway in Tennessee; there were no serious injuries. A 41-year-old Northern California man, Dana Hutchings, died shortly after competing in a taco-eating contest at a minor-league baseball game in Fresno; a coroner said Hutchings had choked to death.