Today's events for July 17

It’s Tattoo Day — but think before you ink. And if you decide to celebrate by coming home with a Milwaukee Bucks tattoo stretching across your back, tell your mom not to blame us.

Kenosha Creative Space is hosting the all-day event “Creative Space Fest,” starting at 11 a.m. and running until 11 p.m. From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., its family fun with painting, lawn games, face painting, flash mobs, tie-dying, art demonstrations and more. Music on two stages starts at 1 p.m. Admission is free; a $10 per person donation is suggested.

The St. Therese Catholic Church festival is open from 5 to 11 p.m. today on the festival grounds outside the church, 2020 91st St. Today’s features include The DooWop Daddies, performing ’50s and ’60s “oldies” from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m.

The Kenosha Kingfish continue their season tonight at Simmons Field, taking on the Battle Creek Bombers. The a cappella group Violet Wilder will perform — and stick around for post-game fireworks! 6:05 p.m. For tickets and more information, go to Kingfishbaseball.com, call 262-653-0900, or go to the ticket office at Simmons Field, 7817 Sheridan Road.

The Fleeing Artists Theatre’s production of the Greek tragedy “Oedipus Rex” continues this evening in Lincoln Park, 6900 18th Ave., in the flower garden. The free show starts at 6 p.m. Bring lawn chairs, water, snacks and bug spray (always a good idea). Bench seating is also provided.

