Today's events for Saturday, Dec. 11

The Kenosha Symphony performs a holiday program at 3 p.m. in the auditorium at Reuther Central High School, 913 57th St. General admission tickets are $30; free family tickets are also available. Go to kenoshasymphony.org.

The historic Durkee Mansion at Kemper Center, 6501 Third Ave., is decorated for the holiday season, done this year to the theme “Starry Woodland Nights.” The mansion is open 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. today and Sunday. Admission is free.

Also at Kemper Center tonight is the Wonderland Ball, a holiday-themed ballroom dance. The Southport Sound Big Band will provide the music. No dancing experience is required to attend. 7:30 to 10 p.m. (doors open at 7 p.m.). Tickets, available at the door, are $20 and include desserts and coffee. A cash bar is also available.

The classic Christmas comedy “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” continues tonight at the Rhode Center for the Arts, 514 56th St. Performances of this Lakeside Players production are 7:30 tonight and 2 p.m. Sunday. General admission tickets are $10 and will be available at the door.

At the Racine Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave., the classic Christmas film “A Christmas Story” is performed on stage through Dec. 19. racinetheatre.org.

Also in Racine: The Kris Kringle Tour, with free kringle samples at 30-plus Downtown locations, is 11 am. to 2 p.m. today. Go to racinedowntown.com for a tour map.

Go on the road to score some Wisconsin State Fair Cream Puffs. The fine folks who fatten us up every summer are back with another holiday-themed Drive-Thru. This time, the fair offers two flavors: Cocoa Cream Puffs and Candy Cane Cream Puffs. Drivers can pick up the treats at State Fair Park in West Allis at the Cream Puff Drive-Thru, open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. today and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. The cost is $14 for a three-pack and $25 for a six-pack. Ordering in advance at www.originalcreampuffs.com is recommended. Here’s a ho, ho, ho bonus: Santa and Mrs. Claus are handing out cream puffs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.