Today's events for Sunday, Dec. 19:

Pringle Nature Center, located inside Bristol Woods County Park at 800 160th Ave., is hosting a Holiday Gnome Hunt through Dec. 31. Find all of the gnomes hiding on the trails for a chance to win a free 2022 PNC family membership. To take part in the contest, post a photo from your gnome hunt on Instagram or Facebook and tag Pringle, or email your photo to Pringle by Dec. 31 to be entered into a prize drawing. Visit www.pringlenc.org/events for more information.

The Fleeing Artists theater troupe’s final performance of “A Christmas Carol” is 2 p.m. at the Rhode Center for the Arts, 514 56th St. In this adaptation, 11 actors play 30-plus characters in the show, from the old miser Scrooge to young Tiny Tim. Admission is “pay what you can.” www.fleeingartists.org. Note: Masks are required.

Today is your final chance to see the holiday lights at the Jerry Smith Produce & Pumpkin Farm, 7150 18th St. in Somers. The light show is open 3 to 8 p.m. Admission is $5; free for children age 2 and younger.

Today is also the final performance of the Racine Theatre Guild’s production of the beloved 1983 film “A Christmas Story,” complete with a frozen tongue, a pink bunny costume and a warning not to “shoot your eye out!” 2 p.m. racinetheatre.org . Note: Masks are required in the theater, 2519 Northwestern Ave. in Racine.

Cast your vote in “Battle Gingerbread.” Stop by the Southwest Library Children’s Room to see the gingerbread house display. Voting runs through Wednesday. The houses are on display through Dec. 31 at the library, 7979 38th Ave.

