Today's events for Tuesday, Aug. 30

It’s Toasted Marshmallow Day, so get out those sticks and fire up the grill! We prefer ours scorched, please.

“Tuesdays at The Shell” tonight on the Pennoyer Park band shell features a performance by Boys and Toys. The popular band has been a fixture at area church festivals and other events through the years. The free concert starts at 6 p.m. in the park, on Seventh Avenue at 35th Street on the lakefront. Audiences members should bring a lawn chair. Bench seating is also available in the park. Food and soft drinks are available for purchase.

Tonight is your final chance this summer to watch bike racing at the historic Washington Park Velodrome, 1821 Washington Road in Kenosha. The Tuesday night races start at 7 p.m. Since this is the season finale, organizers are promising “a fun night of racing for all categories.” It’s free to watch from the hill overlooking the track. For more details, go to kenoshavelodrome.com.

The forecast calls for warm, sunny weather today, so head to a nearby beach to cool off. Kenosha County has an abundance of public beaches, on Lake Michigan and on smaller, inland lakes. Lake Michigan beaches are Pennoyer Park Beach: 3601 Seventh Ave., Simmons Island Beach: 5001 Simmons Island Drive, Eichelman Park Beach: 6125 Third Ave., Southport Beach: 7825 First Ave. and Carol Beach public beach: A few blocks south of 106th Street on Lakeshore Drive in Pleasant Prairie. Admission is free. Note: There are no lifeguards on duty at any Lake Michigan beaches. Be careful out there! Currents can be very dangerous.

Prost! The Petrifying Springs Biergarten is welcoming summer patrons. The Biergarten is open from 4 to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, noon to 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and noon to 8 p.m. Sundays. The Biergarten is located near the Highway JR entrance on the south end of Petrifying Springs Park, 5555 Seventh St., in Somers.

The Milwaukee County Zoo is offering a new attraction this summer: “Dragon Kingdom” is open through Sept. 5. Zoo visitors will “enter an enchanting mythical world to encounter more than 15 awesome animatronic creatures found in cultures throughout the world.” The dragons include an “ice” dragon from the Arctic, a Chinese dragon who brings good fortune and a dragon from Persian mythology, with a lion’s body — and rows of sharp teeth! The cost is $3 per person in addition to regular zoo admission. milwaukeezoo.org.