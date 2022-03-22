Today's events for Tuesday, March 22:

Dive on in: It’s Water Day, an annual event that looks at the global issues surrounding access to clean, safe drinking water and sanitation. Water is a precious commodity that many take for granted, and World Water Day is a chance to focus on finding solutions to water needs. It’s also a great time to take a walk along Lake Michigan’s lakefront and appreciate how lucky we are to live near the greatest of the Great Lakes.

The Anderson Arts Center, 6603 Third Ave., features new shows through March 20 showcasing works by Christine Alfery, Women’s Journeys in Fiber group and the Riverbend Carving Club. The arts center is housed in a historic mansion on Kenosha’s lakefront and features an on-site gift shop with works crafted by local artists. The gallery is open from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Admission is free. For more information, go to kempercenter.com.

Dig into some local history today at the Kenosha History Center, 220 51st Place. The History Center is open 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays. Admission is free.

Visit some of our prehistoric friends at Kenosha’s Dinosaur Discovery Museum. You’ll find life-size replica casts of prehistoric reptiles, plus interactive exhibits, bones and fossils, and an on-site Carthage College paleontology lab. The Dinosaur Discovery Museum, 5608 10th Ave., is open noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday.

