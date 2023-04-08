Name: Hargun Toor

School: Central High School

Parents: Harjinder Singh and Gurpinder Kaur of Burlington

Most memorable high school moment: My favorite high school memory is learning how to swim at Deca State!

Most influential teacher: Mr. Wagner in Advanced Marketing; Mr. Wagner has always been my greatest supporter! From helping me with major projects to celebrating my college acceptances I could always count on him to be there for me.

School activities/clubs: DECA, Environmental Club, forensics, freshman mentors, Key Club, National Honor Society, peer helpers/tutors, French Honors Society, Association of Business Students, and School Store Intern

School offices held: Officer of Social Media for Key Club, Team Officer of Forensics, National French Honors Society Treasurer, Officer of Member Engagement for the Assocation of Business Student, and Visual Merchandising Dirctor of the School Store.

Honors, letters or awards: Certificate of Academic Excellence, Letter of Academic Achievement, AP Scholar Award, Silver and Bronze at Forensics State, Power medals at Forensics Tournaments (x3), Deca District Roleplay Medal (x3), Deca District Test Medal, Deca District Finalist, Deca State Finalist (x2), and Deca International Qualifier.

College choice: UW-Madison

Intended major/field of study: Legal Studies

Role model: Amy Popp

Three words that best describe my role model: Kind-hearted, Accepting, and Venerate

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: I hope to earn a position on the United State Supreme Court and help create legislation that benefits all people!