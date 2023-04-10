Name: Isabella Waldschmidt

School: Indian Trail High School & Academy

Nickname: Izzy

Parents: Jake and Heather Waldschmidt

Most memorable high school moment: My favorite high school moment would be submitting the 2021-22 yearbook last year. The yearbook staff and I worked so hard to create a book that truly showed what the year was like being back in school and back as a community from COVID-19. It was so cool to submit the book and see mine and my classmates work on the pages.

Most influential teacher: Mrs. Michelle Corbett in Journalism/Yearbook; As a freshman I was in Digital Publications with Mrs. Corbett as my teacher. Being in the class made me realize my love for journalism. Because of her guidance I have become a strong journalist and student and have learned so much.

School activities/clubs: Link Crew, National Honor Society, yearbook

School athletics: Lacrosse

School offices held: Yearbook Editor-in-Chief

Honors, letters or awards: National Scholastic Press Association Honorable Mention for design 2022; Kettle Morain Press Association Awards from 2021-2022; Storm Lacrosse MVP 2021

Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Piano

College choice: Utah Tech University in St. George, Utah

Intended major/field of study: Marketing and Communications

Role model: My mom, Heather Waldschmidt

Three words that best describe my role model: Hard working, a leader, and my biggest supporter.

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: I hope to continue to grow as a student, a worker, and as a person. I’ve learned so much during my life so far and can’t wait to continue to learn and accomplish more.