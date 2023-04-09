Name: Kylie Richter

School: Harborside Academy

Nickname: Ky

Parents: Brent Richter and Trina Sima

Most memorable high school moment: Volunteering at the Walk to End Alzheimer’s with my senior high school class, where I was able to participate in my grandma’s memory who had Alzheimer’s.

Most influential teacher: I’ve been so incredibly lucky to encounter a handful of amazing teachers throughout my years in KUSD, so it’s hard to pick just one since they all have made a positive impact on me. At Whittier (Mrs. Clements), at Lance (Mrs. Vitkus), and now at Harborside (Mrs. Jakubowski and Ms. Franklin) are just some of the influential teachers who challenged me every day in class and helped to shape the type of person that I would like to be in life.

School activities/clubs: Choir/madrigals, National Honor Society, Students Against Destructive Decisions, National Spanish Honor Society, National English Honor Society, Excel Club, Harborside Mentorship Program, and worked at my high school blood drive

Honors, letters or awards: Honor roll for all 4 years; graduating in the top 5% of my class with Magna Cum Laude

Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Volunteered at the Walk to End Alzheimer’s event; volunteered at Feed my Starving Children; traveling with my family and dog; hiking; singing; reading; playing club soccer

College choice: Undecided

Intended major/field of study: Biology Major with a Minor in Chemistry

Role model: My mom

Three words that best describe my role model: Compassionate, kind, and encouraging

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: What I hope and would love to accomplish in my lifetime is to help animals whether that be working with pets and/or injured wildlife and possibly someday opening an animal sanctuary. I hope to make a positive impact on the world.