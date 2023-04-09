Name: Kylie Richter
School: Harborside Academy
Nickname: Ky
Parents: Brent Richter and Trina Sima
Most memorable high school moment: Volunteering at the Walk to End Alzheimer’s with my senior high school class, where I was able to participate in my grandma’s memory who had Alzheimer’s.
Most influential teacher: I’ve been so incredibly lucky to encounter a handful of amazing teachers throughout my years in KUSD, so it’s hard to pick just one since they all have made a positive impact on me. At Whittier (Mrs. Clements), at Lance (Mrs. Vitkus), and now at Harborside (Mrs. Jakubowski and Ms. Franklin) are just some of the influential teachers who challenged me every day in class and helped to shape the type of person that I would like to be in life.
People are also reading…
School activities/clubs: Choir/madrigals, National Honor Society, Students Against Destructive Decisions, National Spanish Honor Society, National English Honor Society, Excel Club, Harborside Mentorship Program, and worked at my high school blood drive
Honors, letters or awards: Honor roll for all 4 years; graduating in the top 5% of my class with Magna Cum Laude
Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Volunteered at the Walk to End Alzheimer’s event; volunteered at Feed my Starving Children; traveling with my family and dog; hiking; singing; reading; playing club soccer
College choice: Undecided
Intended major/field of study: Biology Major with a Minor in Chemistry
Role model: My mom
Three words that best describe my role model: Compassionate, kind, and encouraging
What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: What I hope and would love to accomplish in my lifetime is to help animals whether that be working with pets and/or injured wildlife and possibly someday opening an animal sanctuary. I hope to make a positive impact on the world.