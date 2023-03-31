Name: Ella Cannady
School: Kenosha eSchool
Parent: Sarah Padhye
Most influential teacher: Jeff Smith in AP Bio; He made learning about biology and its applications interesting and understandable, and was able to keep us all up to speed with the AP coursework. Taking his class also led me on the track that I am on, which is going into the science field in college.
School athletics: Volleyball
Honors, letters or awards: Honor Roll; Graduated Magna Cum Laude
Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Art, travel, swimming, baking
College choice: UW-Whitewater
People are also reading…
Intended major/field of study: Marine Science
Role model: My Mom
Three words that best describe my role model: Kind, Driven, Uplifting
What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: Travel all over the world, help with the stop of global warming and its impact on the ocean.