Today's Teen for April 11

Name: John Cargille

School: Harborside Academy

Nickname: JP

Parents: Christopher and Jennifer Cargille of Pleasant Prairie

Most memorable high school moment: One thing that will stick with me for a long time is the homecoming event Harborside puts on, especially the one for senior year. This includes games, spirit-wear, a "mock rock" (where each class makes dance routines to a themed mix of songs) and general enjoyment of each others company. I really enjoyed the camaraderie in the atmosphere, and the general spirit of the event. This year, we ended up doing it at Kingfish Stadium, and I'll not soon forget the Kingfish mascot wearing the senior purple, the teachers doing a wonderfully silly dance routine, and the general confidence that I felt starting the year off that way. I think that was the first moment in which I felt like a senior, one of the older kids who's getting it together, reflecting on old times, cheering the other teams on because we're mature enough not to make it all about competition. A bittersweet high it was, and something I'll hold onto.

Most influential teacher: Zachary Hamilton in Concert and Symphonic Band; Mr. Hamilton has been a constant support throughout my high school experience. I actively had him as a band director three out of the four years (online band was unappealing when I was already doing other musical activities), and I've been involved in jazz band all four years. Not only has Mr. Hamilton helped me greatly improve my musical talent by being a good teacher and a good director, but his general encouragement and positive attitude have made a lot of bad days better. It feels like he never runs out of old stories, goofy metaphors, and bad jokes, which always make me laugh. Jazz band, too, is a place where I really felt like I've grown over the years -- going from the freshman barely able to improvise to the confident senior my past self would've gawked at, which wouldn't have been possible without his facilitating that. Mr. Hamilton has also gone above and beyond to help me develop aural, conducting, and composing skills, even staying after school on many occasions, which has served to make me a much more well-rounded musician. Band has been a stable place of growth and creative enjoyment for me, and I owe that in large part to the man behind the baton.

School activities/clubs: Concert band, jazz band, National Honor Society, peer helpers/tutors, performing arts/theater, Poetry Club, student government

School offices held: Secretary of Crew Council (Student Government); Member of National Honors Society

Honors, letters or awards: Recognition for maintaining a 4.0 Grade Point Average (freshman year - present); Recognition for distinguished character in a number of classes through Habits of Success Awards (freshman year - present); Reception of the Rotary Club Award for exceptional performance in a class relating to finances or real world skills; Reception of 10 gold keys, 1 silver key, and 2 honorable mentions (as well as the possibility of national medals for this year) for writing submitted to National Scholastic Art and Writing; Third Place in the Wisconsin Scholastic Music Association's Student Composition Project's instrumental ensemble category for my string quartet "Losing Focus, Losing Altitude"

Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Involvement in Kenosha's Finance and Administration committee as a Youth Representative through the Youth in Governance program; Service in the community, notably my participation in a Walk to End Alzheimer's as a walker and volunteer earlier this year; Private lessons on various instruments, including piano, guitar, cello, and voice (though not all concurrently); Voice acting, notably in an upcoming project to bring spoken English to the game Hollow Knight; Music Composition, for a grand total of 35 pieces; Independent study with my eldest brother of beginner computer science and game development principles

College choice: Carthage College in Kenosha

Intended major/field of study: Music Composition & Computer Science

Role model: My Older Sister

Three words that best describe my role model: Determined, Creative, Prepared

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: I want to help people connect to each other, and themselves. The whole reason I want to compose music is because of the impact it's had in my life; it's been a constant means of expressing also understanding myself. Music, in its greatest form, is social, oral, and an element of culture. Music helps us explain things we feel but can't verbalize, and empathize with each others' experiences. Words are amazing, but words can only be representations of what we actually feel--Heinrich Heine said that "when words leave off, music begins." I don't want to be famous. I simply want to cultivate everyday kindness in my own life, and make things that give people the chance to sigh deeply and dance freely.

