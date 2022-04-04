Today's Teen for April 4

Name: Kiara Rios

School: Reuther High School

Mother: Nicole Rios, of Kenosha

Most memorable high school moment: My most memorable moment has been my senior year because it's the time that I have really found myself and discovered what I want to do in the future. I have really enjoyed exploring colleges and seeing what different options are out there. My visit to UW-Whitewater was amazing. It made me feel so welcomed and excited to start these next four years of my life.

Most influential teacher: Jessica Kapllusch, Guidance Counselor; When I made the switch from Tremper to Reuther she was the first teacher I met and she welcomed me with open arms. Throughout my time here at Reuther she was always there with her door open ready to help me with anything I needed whether it be about my personal life or my education. She has helped me in so many ways she has made my high school career so much easier to manage. Preparing for college has been hard but she was there every step of the way and has helped motivate me and keep me together.

School athletics: Cheerleading

Other school athletics: Bradford High School Cheer Team

Honors, letters or awards: Most Improved Flyer

Out-of-school activities/hobbies: I enjoy photography, cooking, watching movies, and spending time with my loved ones

College choice: UW-Whitewater

Intended major/field of study: Business Entrepreneurship

Role model: My mom and my grandma

Three words that best describe my role model: Independent, loving, compassionate

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: I hope to own my own successful brand and businesses and be a business mogul. I want to live in California near the ocean in a nice house with a spouse and kids. I want to travel the world, develop my own big brand, and provide everything I never had for my family.

