Today's Teen for March 31

Parents: David and Senja Underwood of Kenosha

Most memorable high school moment: My senior Homecoming day is one of my fondest memories. I spent the day with my school at the Kingfish stadium playing team building games and cheering on my fellow classmates.

Most influential teacher: Mandy Mahaffey in Middle School and High School Art; Mrs. Mahaffey thought me to trust my own creativity.

School activities/clubs: National Honor Society, peer helpers/tutors, student government, Students Against Destructive Decisions

Other school activities: Youth for Christ student leader

School offices held: President of Crew Council

Honors, letters or awards: Multiple habits of success awards; Honor roll

Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Volunteer at the Grace Welcome Center; I run a small crafting business with my mom and grandma called "Gracie's Goods"; I play the piano, the guitar, and I sing

College choice: Carthage College in Kenosha

Intended major: Undecided

Role model: My Mother Senja Underwood

Three words that best describe my role model: Empathetic, selfless, and nurturing

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: I want to make the world a more loving and peaceful place. I want to go through life always loving my neighbor.

