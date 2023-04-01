Name: Madelyn Andresen

School: LakeView Technology Academy

Nickname: Maddy

Parents: Michael and Amy Andresen

Most memorable high school moment: While I am lucky to have had so many special experiences in high school, one of the most memorable moments for me was my school's picnic day. We had an awards ceremony in the morning, and then the rest of the day was devoted to hanging out at the RecPlex. It also happened to land on my birthday, so it was this beautiful little pause in my busy life where I was able to enjoy being outside with the company of my friends. I can't imagine going through these past four years without the people that were along with me, so it is times like this one that I am so thankful for. Just getting to be a teenager and being together with my friends doing things we enjoy has made some of the sweetest highlights of high school for me.

Most influential teacher: Dustin Springer in Introduction to Engineering Design; Principles of Engineering; I had Mr. Springer during my virtual year, and his classes became the ones that I would most look forward to during the school day. He is an incredibly patient and supportive person, which gracefully translates into his teaching style. I didn't feel the pressure to get good grades in his classes, but rather I felt excited to learn and be creative. I think that he creates an atmosphere that has a special way of fostering growth while also creating a sense of comfortableness and confidence in his students. He is the kind of teacher that students visit even after they have finished his classes. Even though it has been over a year and a half, he continues to demonstrate support and confidence in me, and I am incredibly grateful for it.

School activities/clubs: Environmental Club, National Honor Society, peer helpers/tutors, SkillsUSA; Youth Apprenticeship; LTA Mentorship Program; Young Women's Forum; Teacher's Aide.

Other school athletics: Taekwondo

School offices held: Historian, National Honor Society.

Honors, letters or awards: Rotary Award Winner for Excellent Academic Performance; U.S. Presidential Scholars Program Nominee; Student of the Year for Gauging and Quality Control; Student of the Quarter for English and Physical Education; Company Growth Coin Winner for Outstanding Summer Intern; CTE Influencer Award Winner; Summa Cum Laude; AP Scholar with Distinction; Honor Roll Student; 100+ Community Service Hour Distinction.

Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Engineering intern at Rehrig Pacific Company; Co-Instructor at D.A. Yun's United Tae Kwon Do Federation; Playing guitar; Reading; Running; Spending time with friends and family.

College choice: Undecided

Intended major/field of study: Mechanical Engineering and a focus in Electrical Engineering

Role model: Katie Andresen

Three words that best describe my role model: Kindhearted, Diligent, Reliable.

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: I hope to have a career that I love, to travel across the world, to be an advocate for women in STEM, and to create something that will help people.