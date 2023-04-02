Name: Olivia Smith

School: Reuther High School

Nickname: Liver

Parents: Keith Smith and Laurie Tye

Most memorable high school moment: My most memorable day was on the fifth day of freshman year. I met the people - my people -- who have impacted my life. I've always felt like I didn't fit in, but when I met them, I felt loved and included. If I had gone to ITHSA, I would not have met the people that mean the most to me.

Most influential teacher: Julia Hegler in Earth Science, Matter and Energy, Chemistry; Julia made me feel very welcome. she's a warm soul, you could say. She really does cares about her students.

School activities/clubs: Leadership team

Honors, letters or awards: Magna cum laude, honor roll.

Out-of-school activities/hobbies: I am a full time manager at McDonalds. I tutor a few of the teenagers I work with and I am a lash tech.

College choice: St. Catherine's University in St. Paul, Minn.

Intended major/field of study: Nursing

Role model: My sister

Three words that best describe my role model: Outgoing, Warm and Loving

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: hope to make an impact on people's lives; I wish to help people.