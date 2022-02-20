Tom and Yvonne Reiherzer mark 50th wedding anniversary

Tom and Yvonne Reiherzer of Pleasant Prairie will mark their 50th wedding anniversary on Feb. 26. A family Christmas celebration in Maui is planned.

Tom Reiherzer and Yvonne Nail met one night after bowling at the Zodiac in 1971. They were married on Feb. 26, 1972, at St. Thomas Catholic Chuech in Kenosha. They have lived in Kenosha for 50 years.

They have three children: Jodi Reiherzer of Kenosha; Matthew (Chelsea) Reiherzer of Wilmot; and Amber (Kevin) Kaufman of Greenfield. The have two grandchildren, Samantha and Daniel.

Tom started out his career as a laborer in 1970 then became a cement mason in 1979. He was then voted in as the union rep for the Kenosha/Racine area in 1994. In June of 2000 Tom became the business manager for the state of Wisconsin Local 599. He retired in 2008 but still keeps busy part time as marketing director for the Building Trades and Tri-County Contractors.

Over the years Yvonne worked part time for Shopko, Advantage Bank, Kenosha Unified School District, and retired from the Music Center in 2003.

Their advice for a successful and lasting relationship? Trust, compassion, enjoying each other’s company and lots of laughter!

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0