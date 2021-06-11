 Skip to main content
Tom Mahoney new market president at Kenosha State Bank of The Lakes
Tom Mahoney has joined Wintrust Commercial Banking as Kenosha market president at its State Bank of The Lakes locations.

With 25 years of experience serving local businesses, he was most recently senior vice president, director of mortgage, and prior to that he was regional president for Kenosha and Racine at Johnson Bank.

He serves on the boards of Gateway Technical College Foundation; Froedtert South; and the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, College of Business, Economics, and Computing, along with other corporate and nonprofit boards.

