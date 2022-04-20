Town Hall meeting on school safety Saturday at Grace Welcome Center

The Kenosha Education Justice Coalition is inviting the community to a “solutions-based conversation” Saturday with the goal of “creating safe, equitable, supportive, and trauma-free student environments.”

The Town Hall will take place from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the Grace Welcome Center, 2006 60th St.

The format will include a short presentation to provide information about current staff and security personnel in schools and current training and de-escalation procedures for violent student behavior.

Attendees will then form small breakout groups to discuss questions focused on “prevention, intervention, and restoration.”

The KEJC earlier this month held a press conference outside the Civil War Museum in response to the recent incident at Lincoln Middle School during which a Kenosha Police Department officer restrained a young student by placing a knee on her neck.

“We believe that every child, whatever their color, background or neighborhood has the right to learn in a supportive environment that respects their humanity, upholds their dignity and ensures just responses for mistakes and missteps,” Tanya McLean, director of Leaders of Kenosha and a member of the coalition, said at the press conference.

Kyle Johnson, another member of the coalition, said the roles of various security personnel and their interactions with students will be discussed.

“We want to come together as parents, educators, and students — Black, white, Latinx, and Asian and American Indian — to re-imagine Kenosha, demand safe and equitable schools for everyone,” Johnson said.

Kendra Koeppen-Mulwana, executive director of the Kenosha Education Association and a member of coalition, said Grace Welcome Center will provide a space where all attendees can “express their thoughts and opinions on the topic of school safety and security.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.