Town of Paris: Lack of Internet drives town to seek solution

The Town Board and members of the Plan Commission have been researching options for providing internet service. They met with representatives from e-vergent and Spectrum to hear proposals, which came in at $5 million and $8 million respectively. The cost of installation would be covered through a combination of company investment, town investment and possible grants.

But, those proposals did not provide town wide service.

“We found that they could not deliver coverage town wide. They indicated they did not anticipate altering their coverage footprint and that newer technology would be devoted to more urban areas where they would have more customers and better returns,” Halloway said.

So, in order to obtain feasible options and accurate costs associated with a town wide fiberoptic network, the town decided “to engage someone and pay them for their expertise,” Holloway said.

“The contract we chose to enter into will provide an analysis of the options as well as provide a completely engineered layout for a town wide fiber cable network,” he added.

Halloway said the town will own the report upon its completion that it can use to solicit requests for proposals, if it so chooses.