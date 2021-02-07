Town of Paris: Lack of Internet drives town to seek solution

PARIS — The rural character of the Town of Paris, long considered desirable, comes with one significant tradeoff — no cable internet service at a time when residents may be expected to work, or learn, from home.
“The availability of quality internet service is now affecting the real estate market, with families making housing decisions in part on whether they can have quality, reliable internet for work, school and communication,” Town Chairman John Holloway said.
Larger businesses near I-94 in Paris have paid to install infrastructure needed to get high-speed internet. Paris School has internet through a statewide project to ensure internet access to schools, but the dedicated cable to the school is not available to consumers.
In the absence of cable TV service, some Paris residents, and even small business owners, use cellular and satellite services for internet. But, it is unreliable, and in some cases, not available at all.
“There are portions of the town that do not have access to wireless internet due to lack of line of sight to wireless provider towers,” Holloway said. “Those same areas also tend to have trouble receiving reliable satellite service.”
In an effort to help, the Town Board has hired a consultant from e-vergent at a cost not to exceed $158,400 to explore the cost of installing a town-wide fiberoptic internet network.
The Town Board and members of the Plan Commission have been researching options for providing internet service. They met with representatives from e-vergent and Spectrum to hear proposals, which came in at $5 million and $8 million respectively. The cost of installation would be covered through a combination of company investment, town investment and possible grants.
But, those proposals did not provide town wide service.
“We found that they could not deliver coverage town wide. They indicated they did not anticipate altering their coverage footprint and that newer technology would be devoted to more urban areas where they would have more customers and better returns,” Halloway said.
So, in order to obtain feasible options and accurate costs associated with a town wide fiberoptic network, the town decided “to engage someone and pay them for their expertise,” Holloway said.
“The contract we chose to enter into will provide an analysis of the options as well as provide a completely engineered layout for a town wide fiber cable network,” he added.
Halloway said the town will own the report upon its completion that it can use to solicit requests for proposals, if it so chooses.
“This is a lot of money, but if we don’t go ahead with this we’re just spinning our wheels,” supervisor Ken Monson said.
The resulting document would assist any interested company to make an accurate bid, Holloway said, and allow the town to compare one proposal to another.
“The Town Board’s position is that, if we undertake a project, we would like to provide the same level of service regardless of your location in the town,” Halloway said. “We don’t want winners and losers.”
The report is expected to be complete by e-vergent by the end of September.