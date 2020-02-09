Trauma-informed care conference coming to Carthage

Carthage logo new Carthage logo new
Carthage College is hosting a two-day immersive conference focused on healing-centered practices and models of resiliency through a trauma-informed care approach.
The conference, “Carthage College Trauma and Wellness Conference 2020: A Vision for Community Engagement and Healing,” will be held Feb. 25-26 and is co-sponsored by Carthage College and the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.
Trauma-informed care is being explored by researchers in virtually every field, and those who are teaching and learning in the health professions are increasingly talking about this subject. There is revolutionary potential of this new work in terms of radically changing the way we think about poverty, politics, biology, economics, psychology and many other aspects of individual development and societal structures in southeastern Wisconsin.
Keynote addresses will be delivered by Timothy Grove, senior consultant at SaintA, and Ramel Kweku Akyirefi Smith, president and CEO of Blaquesmith Psychological Consultative Services, LLC.
02082020-KN-MISS_KENOSHA_2020-GSP
Contestants in the Miss Kenosha 2020 pageant peek to see if the lobby is clear before making their entrance Saturday evening, Feb. 8, 2020, at St. Joesph Catholic Academy’s Arneson Auditorium. This year, 14 women took part in the scholarship pageant, with Alexandra Daher being crowned Miss Kenosha 2020.
Gregory Shaver for the Kenosha News
02082020-KN-MISS_KENOSHA_2020-GSP
Contestants along with Miss Kenosha 2019 Lily Karnes dance during the Miss Kenosha 2020 pageant Saturday evening, Feb. 8, 2020, at St. Joesph Catholic Academy’s Arneson Auditorium. This year, 14 women took part in the scholarship pageant, with Alexandra Daher being crowned Miss Kenosha 2020.
Gregory Shaver for the Kenosha News
02082020-KN-MISS_KENOSHA_2020-GSP
Alexandra Daher waves to the crowd during the Miss Kenosha 2020 pageant Saturday evening, Feb. 8, 2020, at St. Joesph Catholic Academy’s Arneson Auditorium. This year, 14 women took part in the scholarship pageant, with Alexandra Daher being crowned Miss Kenosha 2020.
Gregory Shaver for the Kenosha News
02082020-KN-MISS_KENOSHA_2020-GSP
Miss Kenosha 2019 Lily Karnes speaks during the Miss Kenosha 2020 pageant Saturday evening, Feb. 8, 2020, at St. Joesph Catholic Academy’s Arneson Auditorium. This year, 14 women took part in the scholarship pageant, with Alexandra Daher being crowned Miss Kenosha 2020.
Gregory Shaver for the Kenosha News
02082020-KN-MISS_KENOSHA_2020-GSP
Emma Jeanquart answers a question from Miss Kenosha 2019 Lily Karnes during the Miss Kenosha 2020 pageant Saturday evening, Feb. 8, 2020, at St. Joesph Catholic Academy’s Arneson Auditorium. This year, 14 women took part in the scholarship pageant, with Alexandra Daker being crowned Miss Kenosha 2020.
Gregory Shaver for the Kenosha News
02082020-KN-MISS_KENOSHA_2020-GSP
The crowd cheers Alexandra Daker after she answered a question during the Miss Kenosha 2020 pageant Saturday evening, Feb. 8, 2020, at St. Joesph Catholic Academy’s Arneson Auditorium. This year, 14 women took part in the scholarship pageant, with Alexandra Daher being crowned Miss Kenosha 2020.
Gregory Shaver for the Kenosha News
02082020-KN-MISS_KENOSHA_2020-GSP
Ariana Voyles performs during the Miss Kenosha 2020 pageant Saturday evening, Feb. 8, 2020, at St. Joesph Catholic Academy’s Arneson Auditorium. This year, 14 women took part in the scholarship pageant, with Alexandra Daher being crowned Miss Kenosha 2020.
Gregory Shaver for the Kenosha News
02082020-KN-MISS_KENOSHA_2020-GSP
Morgan Kuryanowicz sings during the Miss Kenosha 2020 pageant Saturday evening, Feb. 8, 2020, at St. Joesph Catholic Academy’s Arneson Auditorium. This year, 14 women took part in the scholarship pageant, with Alexandra Daher being crowned Miss Kenosha 2020.
Gregory Shaver for the Kenosha News
02082020-KN-MISS_KENOSHA_2020-GSP
Avalon Border waves to the crowd after finishing her painting during the Miss Kenosha 2020 pageant Saturday evening, Feb. 8, 2020, at St. Joesph Catholic Academy’s Arneson Auditorium. This year, 14 women took part in the scholarship pageant, with Alexandra Daher being crowned Miss Kenosha 2020.
Gregory Shaver for the Kenosha News
02082020-KN-MISS_KENOSHA_2020-GSP
Paige Hollendonner signs a song to the crowd during the Miss Kenosha 2020 pageant Saturday evening, Feb. 8, 2020, at St. Joesph Catholic Academy’s Arneson Auditorium. This year, 14 women took part in the scholarship pageant, with Alexandra Daher being crowned Miss Kenosha 2020.
Gregory Shaver for the Kenosha News
02082020-KN-MISS_KENOSHA_2020-GSP
Emma Jeanquart draws during the Miss Kenosha 2020 pageant Saturday evening, Feb. 8, 2020, at St. Joesph Catholic Academy’s Arneson Auditorium. This year, 14 women took part in the scholarship pageant, with Alexandra Daher being crowned Miss Kenosha 2020.
Gregory Shaver for the Kenosha News
02082020-KN-MISS_KENOSHA_2020-GSP
Francesca Estacion sings during the Miss Kenosha 2020 pageant Saturday evening, Feb. 8, 2020, at St. Joesph Catholic Academy’s Arneson Auditorium. This year, 14 women took part in the scholarship pageant, with Alexandra Daher being crowned Miss Kenosha 2020.
Gregory Shaver for the Kenosha News
02082020-KN-MISS_KENOSHA_2020-GSP
Hannah Michaud figure skates during the Miss Kenosha 2020 pageant Saturday evening, Feb. 8, 2020, at St. Joesph Catholic Academy’s Arneson Auditorium. This year, 14 women took part in the scholarship pageant, with Alexandra Daher being crowned Miss Kenosha 2020.
Gregory Shaver for the Kenosha News
02082020-KN-MISS_KENOSHA_2020-GSP
Stephanie Maak plays the saxophone during the Miss Kenosha 2020 pageant Saturday evening, Feb. 8, 2020, at St. Joesph Catholic Academy’s Arneson Auditorium. This year, 14 women took part in the scholarship pageant, with Alexandra Daher being crowned Miss Kenosha 2020.
Gregory Shaver for the Kenosha News
02082020-KN-MISS_KENOSHA_2020-GSP
Alexandra Daher sings during the Miss Kenosha 2020 pageant Saturday evening, Feb. 8, 2020, at St. Joesph Catholic Academy’s Arneson Auditorium. This year, 14 women took part in the scholarship pageant, with Alexandra Daher being crowned Miss Kenosha 2020.
Gregory Shaver for the Kenosha News
02082020-KN-MISS_KENOSHA_2020-GSP
Alisa Wilbert dances during the Miss Kenosha 2020 pageant Saturday evening, Feb. 8, 2020, at St. Joesph Catholic Academy’s Arneson Auditorium. This year, 14 women took part in the scholarship pageant, with Alexandra Daher being crowned Miss Kenosha 2020.
Gregory Shaver for the Kenosha News
02082020-KN-MISS_KENOSHA_2020-GSP
Meghan Flynn sings during the Miss Kenosha 2020 pageant Saturday evening, Feb. 8, 2020, at St. Joesph Catholic Academy’s Arneson Auditorium. This year, 14 women took part in the scholarship pageant, with Alexandra Daker being crowned Miss Kenosha 2020.
Gregory Shaver for the Kenosha News
02082020-KN-MISS_KENOSHA_2020-GSP
Alex Matson sings during the Miss Kenosha 2020 pageant Saturday evening, Feb. 8, 2020, at St. Joesph Catholic Academy’s Arneson Auditorium. This year, 14 women took part in the scholarship pageant, with Alexandra Daher being crowned Miss Kenosha 2020.
Gregory Shaver for the Kenosha News
02082020-KN-MISS_KENOSHA_2020-GSP
Josephine Knight dances during the Miss Kenosha 2020 pageant Saturday evening, Feb. 8, 2020, at St. Joesph Catholic Academy’s Arneson Auditorium. This year, 14 women took part in the scholarship pageant, with Alexandra Daher being crowned Miss Kenosha 2020.
Gregory Shaver for the Kenosha News
02082020-KN-MISS_KENOSHA_2020-GSP
Arianna Bosco figure skates during the Miss Kenosha 2020 pageant Saturday evening, Feb. 8, 2020, at St. Joesph Catholic Academy’s Arneson Auditorium. This year, 14 women took part in the scholarship pageant, with Alexandra Daher being crowned Miss Kenosha 2020.
Gregory Shaver for the Kenosha News
02082020-KN-MISS_KENOSHA_2020-GSP
Alex Matson models her evening gown during the Miss Kenosha 2020 pageant Saturday evening, Feb. 8, 2020, at St. Joesph Catholic Academy’s Arneson Auditorium. This year, 14 women took part in the scholarship pageant, with Alexandra Daher being crowned Miss Kenosha 2020.
Gregory Shaver for the Kenosha News
02082020-KN-MISS_KENOSHA_2020-GSP
Josephine Knight models her evening gown during the Miss Kenosha 2020 pageant Saturday evening, Feb. 8, 2020, at St. Joesph Catholic Academy’s Arneson Auditorium. This year, 14 women took part in the scholarship pageant, with Alexandra Daker being crowned Miss Kenosha 2020.
Gregory Shaver for the Kenosha News
02082020-KN-MISS_KENOSHA_2020-GSP
Miss Kenosha 2019 Lily Karnes waves to the crown in her final moments of being Miss Kenosha during the Miss Kenosha 2020 pageant Saturday evening, Feb. 8, 2020, at St. Joesph Catholic Academy’s Arneson Auditorium. This year, 14 women took part in the scholarship pageant, with Alexandra Daher being crowned Miss Kenosha 2020.
Gregory Shaver for the Kenosha News
02082020-KN-MISS_KENOSHA_2020-GSP
Tori Bogren, the executive director of the Miss Kenosha pageant, talks to the contestants as the wait for the winner to be announce during the Miss Kenosha 2020 pageant Saturday evening, Feb. 8, 2020, at St. Joesph Catholic Academy’s Arneson Auditorium. This year, 14 women took part in the scholarship pageant, with Alexandra Daher being crowned Miss Kenosha 2020.
Gregory Shaver for the Kenosha News
02082020-KN-MISS_KENOSHA_2020-GSP
Contestants cheer for Stephanie Maack after she was named Miss Congeniality during the Miss Kenosha 2020 pageant Saturday evening, Feb. 8, 2020, at St. Joesph Catholic Academy’s Arneson Auditorium. This year, 14 women took part in the scholarship pageant, with Alexandra Daher being crowned Miss Kenosha 2020.
Gregory Shaver for the Kenosha News
02082020-KN-MISS_KENOSHA_2020-GSP
Alexandra Daher reacts to being named Miss Kenosha 2020 during the Miss Kenosha 2020 pageant Saturday evening, Feb. 8, 2020, at St. Joesph Catholic Academy’s Arneson Auditorium. This year, 14 women took part in the scholarship pageant, with Alexandra Daher being crowned Miss Kenosha 2020.
Gregory Shaver for the Kenosha News
02082020-KN-MISS_KENOSHA_2020-GSP
Alexandra Daher is hugged by Miss Kenosha 2019 Lily Karnes after Daher is named Miss Kenosha 2020 during the Miss Kenosha 2020 pageant Saturday evening, Feb. 8, 2020, at St. Joesph Catholic Academy’s Arneson Auditorium. This year, 14 women took part in the scholarship pageant, with Alexandra Daher being crowned Miss Kenosha 2020.
Gregory Shaver for the Kenosha News
02082020-KN-MISS_KENOSHA_2020-GSP
Miss Kenosha 2019 Lily Karnes crowns Alexandra Daher Miss Kenosha 2020 during the Miss Kenosha 2020 pageant Saturday evening, Feb. 8, 2020, at St. Joesph Catholic Academy’s Arneson Auditorium. This year, 14 women took part in the scholarship pageant, with Alexandra Daher being crowned Miss Kenosha 2020.
Gregory Shaver for the Kenosha News
02082020-KN-MISS_KENOSHA_2020-GSP
Miss Kenosha 2019 Lily Karnes crowns Alexandra Daher Miss Kenosha 2020 during the Miss Kenosha 2020 pageant Saturday evening, Feb. 8, 2020, at St. Joesph Catholic Academy’s Arneson Auditorium. This year, 14 women took part in the scholarship pageant, with Alexandra Daher being crowned Miss Kenosha 2020.
Gregory Shaver for the Kenosha News
02082020-KN-MISS_KENOSHA_2020-GSP
Alexandra Daher reacts to being crowned Miss Kenosha 2020 during the Miss Kenosha 2020 pageant Saturday evening, Feb. 8, 2020, at St. Joesph Catholic Academy’s Arneson Auditorium. This year, 14 women took part in the scholarship pageant, with Alexandra Daher being crowned Miss Kenosha 2020.
Gregory Shaver for the Kenosha News
02082020-KN-MISS_KENOSHA_2020-GSP
Contestants surround Alexandra Daher after she was crowned Miss Kenosha 2020 during the Miss Kenosha 2020 pageant Saturday evening, Feb. 8, 2020, at St. Joesph Catholic Academy’s Arneson Auditorium. This year, 14 women took part in the scholarship pageant, with Alexandra Daher being crowned Miss Kenosha 2020.
Gregory Shaver for the Kenosha News
02082020-KN-MISS_KENOSHA_2020-GSP
Alexandra Daher is mobbed by friends after being crowned Miss Kenosha 2020 during the Miss Kenosha 2020 pageant Saturday evening, Feb. 8, 2020, at St. Joesph Catholic Academy’s Arneson Auditorium.
This year, 14 women took part in the scholarship pageant, with Alexandra Daher being crowned Miss Kenosha 2020.
Gregory Shaver for the Kenosha News
02082020-KN-MISS_KENOSHA_2020-GSP
Children talks with Alexandra Daher after she was crowned Miss Kenosha 2020 during the Miss Kenosha 2020 pageant Saturday evening, Feb. 8, 2020, at St. Joesph Catholic Academy’s Arneson Auditorium. This year, 14 women took part in the scholarship pageant, with Alexandra Daher being crowned Miss Kenosha 2020.
Gregory Shaver for the Kenosha News
This year, 14 women are vying to be Miss Kenosha 2020.
Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.
Sign up now for our Breaking News email!