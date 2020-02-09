Trauma-informed care conference coming to Carthage

The conference, “Carthage College Trauma and Wellness Conference 2020: A Vision for Community Engagement and Healing,” will be held Feb. 25-26 and is co-sponsored by Carthage College and the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Trauma-informed care is being explored by researchers in virtually every field, and those who are teaching and learning in the health professions are increasingly talking about this subject. There is revolutionary potential of this new work in terms of radically changing the way we think about poverty, politics, biology, economics, psychology and many other aspects of individual development and societal structures in southeastern Wisconsin.