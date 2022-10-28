Travis Lamont Johnson, 41, of Kenosha, faces charges of probation and parole, battery, and disorderly conduct.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Travis Lamont Johnson, 41, of Kenosha, faces charges of probation and parole, battery, and disorderly conduct.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
The perfect, unbeaten 1972 Miami Dolphins actually lost three times, and the Green Bay Packers were one of the three teams to beat that historic team.
A 34-year-old Kenosha woman is facing criminal charges stemming from an altercation at an Uptown bar.
A 51-year-old Kenosha man faces felony charges for allegedly possessing a large amount of child pornography.
The minutelong video has been viewed more than 6 million times.
Two stretches of roads in Kenosha County are set to close Wednesday and Thursday.
The Badgers athletic department released a statement in support of the volleyball players.
Michael McGuire was underground when a photo of him and his son went viral. Here's his reaction to his newfound fame.
Lake Geneva’s historic Villa Hortensia has again made history – this time with its sale.
It was the early 1960s, and the U.S. military was struggling with its jet engines. The fasteners used on the engines were prone to rounding of…
PADDOCK LAKE — The history books simply aren’t safe when it comes to the Central football team this season.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.