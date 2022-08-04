Tremper High School baseball team honored with ABCA Team Academic Excellence Award

Tremper High School was recognized by the American Baseball Coaches Association for its 2021-22 ABCA Team Academic Excellence Award, which is presented by Sports Attack.

Coaches nominate their teams for the ABCA Team Academic Excellence Award at the end of the spring semester and prior to the July 14 deadline.

Teams have to be either a high school or college team, have a head coach who is a current ABCA member and have a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.00 on a 4.0 scale during the 2021-22 academic year to be honored with the Team Academic Excellence Award.

Tremper High School was one of 12 high schools in Wisconsin and one of 250 high schools nationwide to earn the award.

"We’re extremely proud of our students and the commitment they've made to excel both on the field and in the classroom. It is definitely a team effort supported by caring parents and outstanding teachers and school staff,” said John Matera, Tremper High School athletic director. “We’re very fortunate to have the Tremper community supporting our students and helping them achieve at a high level.”